Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (0-1-0-0; 0 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (1-0-0-0; 2 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose wrap up a weekend set at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive shoe charms and a poster schedule presented by Capital Orthopaedics and KXnO. The Wild will also host a postgame skate presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 35-20-2-2 (17-11-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 18-9-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Manitoba defeated Iowa by a 6-4 score in a back-and-forth season opener on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena... Brendan Gaunce, Reese Johnson, Travis Boyd, and Michael Milne scored for Iowa... Simon Lundmark recorded the game-winner with 8:53 to play

2023-24: Iowa went 4-4-0-0 against Manitoba in 2023-24... Caedan Bankier ranked second among Wild skaters with six points (3-3=6) in six games against the Moose... Carson Lambos led Iowa with 11 PIM against Manitoba... Jesper Wallstedt posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .929 SV% in three games played

TEAM NOTES

EARLY CONVERSIONS: The Wild finished 2-for-4 on the power play on Saturday night... Iowa recorded multiple power-play goals 12 times during the 2023-24 season... The Wild's first multiple power-play goal game came 10 games into the season in 2023-24 (Nov. 5 vs. Texas, 2-for-3, 4-2 W)

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa scored four or more goals 19 times in 2023-24... The Wild were 14-5-0-0 when scoring four or more times

IOWA DEBUTS: Nine players made their Iowa Wild debuts last night... Hunter Haight registered two shots in his first professional game

THREE GOAL PERIODS: The Wild scored three goals in the second period on Saturday... Iowa recorded three goals in a period 12 times in 2023-24

NEW ADDITIONS

New additions to the Iowa Wild lineup scored three of the team's four goals on Saturday

Five players making their Iowa debuts recorded eight of the team's 11 total points (3-5=8)

Brendan Gaunce recorded his 15th career three-point game (1-2=3)

Gaunce has recorded a point in eight of his last 11 regular season games (9-8=17)

Gaunce, who scored Iowa's first goal on Saturday, led Cleveland with seven first goals during the 2023-24 season in just 46 games played

Gaunce owns 24 career first goals in 344 AHL games

Reese Johnson and Travis Boyd both scored in their first game with Iowa

Boyd, Cameron Crotty, and Devin Shore each registered an assist

