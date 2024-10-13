Barracuda Squander Late Lead, Fall 4-3

Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0) allowed two goals with under two minutes left in regulation and were upended in shocking fashion by the Ontario Reign (1-1-0-0), 4-3, on Sunday night at the Toyota Arena. In the loss, Tristen Robins and Filip Bystedt scored their first goals of the year and Georgi Romanov made 35 saves.

After falling 5-0 on Saturday, the Reign came out of the gates on Sunday with revenge on their mind. Just 1:33 into the period, during a delayed penalty, Tyler Madden (1) potted the game's opening goal as he fired in an end-wall bounce. During four-on-four play the Barracuda would tie the score just minutes later as Robins (1) snapped a shot through Phoenix Copley as he carried the puck down the right wing at 4:24. Colin Graf (2) would then give the Barracuda their first lead as he rushed in on net on a partial breakaway and was able to score on his own rebound at 11:04.

In the second, the Barracuda were buzzing in the offensive zone and at 1:50 Robins gained the line and dropped a pass for Bystedt (1) who ripped in his first of the year to give San Jose a 3-1 lead. But Just 22 seconds later, Martin Chromiak (1) answered with a goal to make it 3-2. The Barracuda would kill off three Reign power plays in the period and hold their one-goal lead after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Barracuda continued to carry their advantage until Sam Helenius (1) at 18:45 fired in the tying goal with his team's net empty. Then, 40 seconds later, Helenius (2) would notch the game-winner with 33 seconds left in regulation as he found uncontested ice in tight.

