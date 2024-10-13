Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers are looking for redemption after Friday night's 4-3 loss against the Abbotsford Canucks.

On Friday the Wranglers began to pick up their momentum in the third period, but could not overcome the deficit.

Events At The Game

Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential offers discounted tickets and concession items for the entire family to enjoy.

The concourse will feature a Family Fun Zone presented by Deerfoot City filled with fun family activities such as face painting, poster making, and photo booths.

Players To Watch

Players to be on the lookout for include Kerins and Sammy Blais of the Abbotsford Canucks.

Rory Kerins was highlighted as the third star of the game for his two goals.

One of which was off an assist from Hunter Brzustewicz.

The young defenceman earned his first professional point of the game on the play.

Blais put up two points in Friday's game, a goal and an assist.

Quotes

Following Friday's loss, Coach Trent Cull reflected post-game saying "I was happy that we got better as the game wore on."

Cull shared that at the beginning of the first half the team lacked structure but then started to pull it together, playing their positions and jobs.

"I thought that gave us a chance then" he noted.

Brzustewicz also shared "We battled back hard in the third period."

Noting that although the slower start, the team really brought it together in their final period.

"I thought we deserved to win that game with our third period. I think if we play like that most nights, we should have a good chance."

Takeaways from the game: Despite a slower start to the game, the Wranglers picked it back up later in the game, building momentum for Sunday's matinee.

Facts

Dryden Hunt is 4 points away from 200 points in his AHL career.

The Wranglers eagerly look for a rematch against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Unable to make it to the game? Catch it from AHLTV on FloHockey.

