Laczynski, Lindbom Power Silver Knights to 5-4 Victory Over Stars in First Win of the Season

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Texas Stars, 5-4, on Saturday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tanner Laczynski scored two goals and Kai Uchacz notched two assists. Goaltender Carl Lindbom earned his first victory in his AHL debut.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson struck first with a goal from Robert Hägg, his first as a Silver Knight. Tanner Laczynski and Mason Morelli each earned an assist on the play. Texas were quick to even the score at one with a goal from Kyrou. Christoffer Sedoff struck back with his first career AHL goal, assisted by Gage Quinney and Cal Burke. Hryckowian added another for the Stars to send both teams to intermission tied at two. Laczynski scored his first goal as a Silver Knight to give Henderson back the lead less than a minute into the second period, assisted by Burke and Hägg. Kai Uchacz then found Matyas Sapovaliv in the offensive zone; Sapovaliv buried the puck for his first AHL tally. McDonald cut the lead again to one with a power-play goal for Texas, but Laczynski made it 5-3 headed into the final frame with his second of the night. Dysin Mayo and Uchacz both assisted on the goal. Lind found the back of the net for the Stars' fourth goal midway through the third period. Lindbom stopped 43 of 47, including 21 of 22 in the third period, to secure a Silver Knights victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 25 | 11 a.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Friday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

NOTES ON THE KNIGHT

Tanner Lazcynski: Lazcynski potted two goals in the second frame, including his first as a Silver Knight. He is now tied to lead the AHL in points scored, with four (2G, 2A) in two games.

Carl Lindbom: Lindbom earned his first AHL victory in his league debut. He stopped 43 of 47 shots on goal to secure a Knights victory, their first of the 2024-25 season.

Christoffer Sedoff: Sedoff notched his first AHL goal at 11:43 in the first period, bringing him to three points (1G, 2A) on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum for their home opener on Friday, October 18. The first 5,000 fans to enter the building will receive a Town Crier Trumpet as the first giveaway of the season. Fans can also watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

