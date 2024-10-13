Mason Shaw scores game-winning goal for Moose in his return to Iowa

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (2-0-0-0) claimed a 3-2 win over the Iowa Wild (0-2-0-0) in the second of a two-game series at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba started its season with a 6-4 win over the Wild the night before.

Dominic Toninato opened the scoring for the Moose off a beautiful feed from Brad Lambert on a two-on-one, just five minutes into the first frame. Bradley Marek tied things up for the Wild with eight minutes to go in the period, finishing off a scramble with a shot over the pads of Domenic DiVincentiis. DiVincentiis stopped 16 of 17 shots faced for the Moose, and William Rousseau made six saves on seven shots in net for the Wild.

Both teams were held scoreless through the second period, leaving the score locked at 1-1. DiVincentiis kept the Moose in the game, making 16 saves on 16 shots faced. Manitoba's penalty kill had a strong second period, successfully fighting off several Wild powerplays, including a five-on-three. William Rousseau went eight for eight in the opposite net for Iowa, and stood strong against two Manitoba power-plays during the period.

Danny Zhilkin started off the final frame in a big way, going end-to-end to bring the Moose up 2-1 with his first goal of the season. The lead didn't last long, however, as Bradley Marek managed to net his second goal of the contest just 44 seconds later, evening the score once again. The game-winner came off the stick of Manitoba forward Mason Shaw, who put his first as a Moose past his former team with five minutes left in the frame to secure the 3-2 win. DiVincentiis posted a total of 37 saves on 39 shots for the Moose, while Rousseau made 19 saves on 22 shots in the Wild defeat.

Quotable

Moose Goalie Domenic DiVincentiis (Click for full interview)

"I think ultimately that trust from the team and from the coaches to start me in today's game is why I was able to come into this comfortable and ready to go. I couldn't thank them enough for putting me into this game."

Statbook

Brad Lambert (1A) registered three points in his past two games (3A)

Dominic Toninato (1G, 1A) has a goal in each of his past two games

Nikita Chibrikov (1A) posted four points his past two games (1G, 3A)

What's Next?

The Moose are set to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Oct. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

