Barracuda Top Reign, 5-0

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

With a perfect night from goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, which consisted of 22 saves, the San Jose Barracuda (1-0-0-0) blanked the Ontario Reign (0-1-0-0) by a 5-0 score on Opening Night Saturday at Toyota Arena.

Rookie attacker Kasper Halttunen scored twice in the victory for San Jose, his first two North American pro goals in the first game of his AHL career. Other Barracuda tallies were netted by Anthony Vincent, Collin Graf and Joey Keane.

Date: October 12, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SJ 1 1 3 5 ONT 0 0 0 0

Shots PP SJ 23 2/5 ONT 22 0/6

Three Stars -

1. Yaroslav Askarov (SJ)

2. Kasper Halttunen (SJ)

3. Andrew Poturalski (SJ)

W: Yaroslav Askarov

L: Erik Portillo

