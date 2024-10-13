Hat Trick from Del Bel Belluz Leads Monsters to 6-3 Win over Bears

October 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 6-3 on Sunday evening at Giant Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 1-1-0-0 and are currently in tied for fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Roman Ahcan started the night with a goal at 3:11 of the first period assisted by Chris Wilkie and Joseph LaBate putting Cleveland ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched his first marker of the season at 6:09 of the middle frame with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Luca Del Bel Belluz, but the Bears responded with a power-play goal from Ivan Miroshnichenko at 9:43 cutting the score to 2-1. Del Bel Belluz tallied two goals to close out the period beginning on the power play at 18:27 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Fix-Wolansky. With one second left in the frame, Del Bel Belluz notched his second tally assisted by Grimaldi and Fix-Wolansky sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 4-1. Hershey's Miroshnichenko completed his hat trick in the third period with a marker at 6:00 and a power-play goal at 11:41 bringing the score to 4-3. The Monsters held strong to finish the game beginning with a goal from James Malatesta at 15:05 assisted by Owen Sillinger followed by Del Bel Belluz recording his first professional hat trick with an empty-net tally at 19:08 bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland's Zachary Sawchenko made 20 saves for the win while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 21 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 3 2 - - 6

HER 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/4 6/8 21 min / 9 inf

HER 23 2/8 3/4 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 20 3 1-0-0

HER Stevenson L 21 5 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 1-1-0-0, T-4th North Division

Hershey Record: 1-1-0-0, T-2nd Atlantic Division

