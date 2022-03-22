Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, March 22, that the Henderson Silver Knights have made three roster transactions. Defenseman Connor Corcoran has been reassigned by the Vegas Golden Knights to Henderson from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. Goaltender Isaiah Saville and forward Calder Brooks have been signed to professional tryout agreements.

All three players are expected to be available for the Silver Knights game tonight against the San Diego Gulls.

Corcoran, 21, has appeared in six games with the Silver Knights this season, most recently on January 8. A fifth-round pick by the Golden Knights in 2018, Corcoran has scored three goals with Henderson this season and posted a plus-2 rating. The Markham, Ontario native has totaled 20 goals and 37 points in 41 games with Fort Wayne this season.

Saville, 21, signed his entry-level NHL contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, March 18, a contract that begins next season. A fifth-round draft pick in 2019, Saville played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2021-22, Saville went 16-14-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. In 82 career NCAA games, the Anchorage, Alaska native was 38-36-5 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Brooks, 27, joins the Silver Knights after appearing in 36 games this season for the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, recording 14 goals and 27 points. The Emerald Park, Saskatchewan native has played 50 ECHL games over the course of three seasons, as well as professionally in France and Germany. Brooks played three AHL games during the 2014-15 season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Saville will wear jersey number 1, while Brooks will wear jersey number 24. Corcoran will wear his customary jersey number 85.

