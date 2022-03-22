Blues Recall F Nathan Walker

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nathan Walker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Walker, 28, is tied for Springfield's lead in goal scoring with a career-high 19 tallies to go along with 25 assists for 44 points in 47 games with the Thunderbirds. In nine games with the Blues this season, Walker has four goals and one assist. He tallied his first NHL hat trick on Dec. 9 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Springfield will look to rebound away from home as they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at the XL Center at 7:00 p.m. for the first of three Atlantic Division games in four nights.

