Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Assign Merkley & Scanlin, Trade Two from Pack

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced several transactions yesterday afternoon. The Rangers completed two trades prior to the NHL's annual trade deadline involving the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and have assigned a pair of players to Hartford.

First, the Rangers acquired forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forward Morgan Barron, two conditional second round picks, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The Rangers also traded defenseman Anthony Bitetto to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.

In addition, the Rangers have assigned Merkley and defenseman Brandon Scanlin to the Wolf Pack.

Merkley, selected in the first round (30th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 43 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season. Merkley has scored 36 points (11 g, 25 a) and collected 28 PIMs. Merkley's career-high in points is 39 (18 g, 21 a), set during his rookie season with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2017-18 campaign.

In addition to his 43 games with the Barracuda, Merkley has appeared in nine games with the NHL's San Jose Sharks this season, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a).

The native of Calgary, Alberta, has skated in 185 career AHL games, scoring 147 points (51 g, 96 a). In addition, Merkley has appeared in 41 NHL games with the Coyotes, Sharks, and New Jersey Devils, scoring 15 points (4 g, 11 a).

Scanlin, an undrafted free agent from Hamilton, Ontario, played the last three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 38 games this season with the Mavericks, Scanlin set new career-highs in goals (six), assists (25), and points (31).

Prior to his time in the NCAA, Scanlin played two seasons of junior hockey in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Brooks Bandits. Scanlin skated in 98 games with the Bandits, scoring 84 points (24 g, 60 a). Scanlin was named the AJHL's Playoff MVP at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season after guiding his team to a Enerflex Cup Championship.

Scanlin signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Sunday.

