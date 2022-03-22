Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have recalled goalie Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Nagle, 34, went to Beijing, China with the USA team at the Winter Olympics and has seen action with the Phantoms and Royals since his return on February 25.

Nagle has played in 13 games with the Phantoms this season going 7-3-3, 2.67, .899. On January 29 at Hartford, Nagle recorded his first career AHL shutout in a 26-save gem in his last game with the team before departing for the Olympics.

The Ferris State product has played in 17 games with the Reading Royals going 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.

On March 13, Nagle became just the fifth goaltender in ECHL history to reach 200 career wins with his 3-2 victory for the Reading Royals at Wheeling Nailers. He has the most wins of any active ECHL goalie and currently rates third all-time with 202 wins.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their road-trip with a Wednesday night rivalry matchup at Hershey followed by a weekend excursion north of the border to Laval, Quebec on Friday and Belleville, Ontario on Saturday.

