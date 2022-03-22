Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have recalled goalie Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Nagle, 34, went to Beijing, China with the USA team at the Winter Olympics and has seen action with the Phantoms and Royals since his return on February 25.
Nagle has played in 13 games with the Phantoms this season going 7-3-3, 2.67, .899. On January 29 at Hartford, Nagle recorded his first career AHL shutout in a 26-save gem in his last game with the team before departing for the Olympics.
The Ferris State product has played in 17 games with the Reading Royals going 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.
On March 13, Nagle became just the fifth goaltender in ECHL history to reach 200 career wins with his 3-2 victory for the Reading Royals at Wheeling Nailers. He has the most wins of any active ECHL goalie and currently rates third all-time with 202 wins.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their road-trip with a Wednesday night rivalry matchup at Hershey followed by a weekend excursion north of the border to Laval, Quebec on Friday and Belleville, Ontario on Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Moves - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Dusty to Host Fun at Bookmans Wednesday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Checkers Regroup After Additions and Subtractions at Deadline - Charlotte Checkers
- Seth Barton Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly #24: Club Returns Stateside for Three Games this Week - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 23 - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 22 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Drew Helleson to ATO - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Host Penguins for 2 Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Assign Merkley & Scanlin, Trade Two from Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Revive the Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Head to San Jose for Tuesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Head to California for Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.