Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Collin Delia and forward Reese Johnson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Delia has posted a 3.04 goals against average, .905 save percentage, one shutout and 11-9-2 record through 22 games with Rockford this season. He's also played in two contests with the Blackhawks. Johnson has skated in 18 games with Chicago this year, recording four points (1G, 3A) and in seven games with Rockford, totaling three points (1G, 2A).

IceHogs Host Moose on Winning Weekday and Bud Light Koozie Night This Week at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back in action this week and host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday and rematch on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. on Bud Light Koozie Giveaway Night at BMO Harris Bank Center! On Wednesday, if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans (21 & over) receive a stainless-steel IceHogs koozie presented by Bud Light! Buy Tickets

