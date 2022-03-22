Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are back at The Blue Cross Arena for a pair of home games this weekend, beginning on Friday, March 25 when they host the Toronto Marlies before wrapping up their busy stretch of three games in three nights on Sunday, March 27 against the Bridgeport Islanders. The Amerks are hosting their inaugural Autism Awareness Night on Friday while Bills Day, in true football fashion, will be celebrated as part of Sunday's afternoon matinee.

Autism Awareness Night, presented by Pepsi, marks the team's first-ever sensory-friendly game and will feature several in-game components aimed at reducing levels of stimulation, including the absence of a goal horn and noise meters, decreased music and audio volumes, diminished lighting throughout the game and pregame and a designated quiet area located on the main level of Blue Cross Area, away from the main seating area.

"We've seen firsthand the success that many other professional sports organizations, including several in the American Hockey League, have had with offering sensory-friendly games and we're excited for the opportunity to host an Amerks game in a similar environment come Friday," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "Live sporting events too often prevent those with sensitivities from enjoying the overall game-night experience and this is a tremendous way of bringing the game of hockey to a new audience."

Friday's festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

On Sunday, the team will celebrate Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. To look the part, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive custom Amerks zubaz-style sunglasses. Select fans will also have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise and other team apparel throughout the game.

The Amerks players will sport special-edition Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 and will run through 7:00 p.m. the night of the game. Winners will be contacted directly.

Additionally, the Amerks players and coaches will wear Bills-inspired ties designed by Golisano Children's Hospital patients the day of the game that will also be available for purchase through the online auction.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The Amerks will also incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn. The "Stampede", the popular drumline known for their performances at each Bills home game, will also be on hand for the game.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

