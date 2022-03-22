Heat Head to San Jose for Tuesday Tilt
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (36-11-4-1; 1st Pacific) at San Jose Barracuda (20-29-2-2; 9th Pacific)
LOCATION: SAP Center | San Jose, California
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT
TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.
HEAT INDEX
With a playoff berth clinched and fresh off a 10-3 stomping of the Colorado Eagles Saturday, the Stockton Heat look to keep humming against the San Jose Barracuda in a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the SAP Center. Stockton is 6-1-0-0 on the year against the Barracuda, including three wins this month, two of which requiring play beyond regulation.
MAGNIFIQUE
Heat rookie Jakob Pelletier earned AHL Player of the Week recognition for the period ending March 20 after totaling seven points and five goals, including his team-leading eighth game-winner, in a four-game stretch last week to help the Heat lock up a playoff spot. Pelletier's 53-point output is the second-best in Stockton Heat history among first-year skaters, trailing only Mark Jankowski's 56 in the 2016-17 season. He ranks second among AHL rookies in scoring this season and leads that group in goals.
PHILL THE THRILL
Matthew Phillips has an opportunity to add another Heat record to his resume, entering Tuesday's game just one point back of Stockton's single-season scoring record of 57 points, set by Kenny Agostino in the 2015-16 season. Phillips is already Stockton's all-time leading goal scorer (60) and has the most points in team history (149). He trails a trio of players, including Jankowski, Hunter Shinkaruk and Derek Grant by two goals for the Heat all-time single-season goal record of 27.
EASY C-Z
Connor Zary posted his second career two-goal game on Saturday, his first such outing since March 3, 2021 against the Belleville Senators. Zary, who potted his second power play goal of the season in the playoff-clinching win over Colorado, had three goals over the weekend and has four goals and nine points over Stockton's last 12 games.
KISS FROM A ROSE
The Heat saw center Adam Ruzicka return to the lineup Saturday after the third-year pro enjoyed a 23-game run with the Calgary Flames, totaling nine points and five goals in a depth role. Ruzicka had a pair of assists and was a career-best plus-4 in his re-emergence with Stockton, centering Pelletier and Phillips on the top line.
FOR THOSE REASONS, WE'RE OUT
The Heat have been right at home in the Shark Tank, Stockton winning eight consecutive games at the SAP Center in a stretch that dates back to the start of the 2019-20 season. The Heat have totaled 14 goals in three games in San Jose this season and have outscored the Barracuda by a 33-14 margin in the win streak. San Jose has salvaged only two of a possible 16 points in the run of dominance from the Heat.
