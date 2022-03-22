IceHogs Revive the Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game

The Rockford IceHogs alongside the Greg Lindmark Foundation today introduced the team's 21st annual Jersey Auction Game, Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King that will take place on Saturday, April, 9 at 6 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners. As part of the special evening, the IceHogs will don special Wagon Wheel Cardinals uniforms and auction them LIVE after the contest.

Wagon Wheel Cardinals History and Information

This announcement was made at a special media event at BMO Harris Bank Center featuring Rockford IceHogs President of Business Operations Ryan Snider, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, Rockford Police Deputy Chief Bob Reffett, Rockford Fire District Chief Tim O'Keefe, Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover, Winnebago County Sheriff Department Deputy Chief Dominick Barcelona and Founder of the Greg Lindmark Foundation-Brad Lindmark.

Immediately following the IceHogs and Roadrunners game on April 9, the team will host a live auction on the ice surface of the BMO. Fans attending the game can bid on the specialty game-worn sweaters, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the IceHogs Charitable Foundation. Following the auction, the IceHogs Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the jersey proceeds to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

The 2022 uniform theme will pay tribute to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals: one of the earliest semi-professional hockey teams in the Stateline. The Cardinals were based out of the historical Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, IL, from 1958-63 and competed in the Illinois Ice Hockey League for four seasons, earning an all-time record of 64-57-7 with their best campaign coming during the 1958-59 season (20-2-0-0).

The club later moved to the North Central Hockey League ahead of the 1963-64 season, took a two-year hiatus from 1965-67 and returned for four more seasons from 1967-71. Though the 1970-71 season marked the end of Wagon Wheel Cardinals hockey, a new team called the Rockton Wheels took up residence at "The Palace" and played two seasons (1977 & 1978) as part of the Continental Hockey League. Full a full history of the Wagon Wheel Cardinals complete with highlights, interviews and photos along with the historical Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, Illinois, visit IceHogs.com/Wagon-Wheel-Cardinals.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation was established in honor of Retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to post-traumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education, and confidential counseling. For additional information, visit greglindmarkfoundation.com.

The following are some facts and figures about the history of the jersey auction:

Largest Auction Total All-Time: $80,124 (2017-18)

Highest Jersey Bid All-Time: $16,000 (J.F. Rivard, 2000-01)

20 Year Total: $1,090,167

20 Year Average: $54,508.35

