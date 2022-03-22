Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kick off their four-game trip through Canada with a pair of games against the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday & Wednesday

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (26-24-4-4, 60 pts, .517%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Toronto Marlies (28-21-3-1, 60 pts, .566%, 3rd in North Division)

March 22, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 23, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Coca-Cola Coliseum

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Fri., Jan. 21 - TOR 1 WBS 5 Win

Sat., Jan. 22 - TOR 2 WBS 3 Win (OT)

Tue., Mar. 22 7:00 WBS - TOR - -

Wed., Mar. 23 7:00 WBS - TOR - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | ISLANDERS

GOALS | Alex Nylander - 18 | Joey Anderson - 20

ASSISTS | Juuso Riikola - 21 | Joseph Duszak - 35

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 34 | Brett Seney - 43

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 75 | Richard Clune - 89

WINS | Tommy Nappier - 8 | Erik Kallgren - 15

GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.42 | Erik Kallgren - 3.02

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Corey Andonovski made his professional debut with the Penguins over the weekend after being signed to an Amateur Tryout contract last week. The former Princeton Tiger was scoreless with two penalty minutes while appearing in games against the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

Goaltender Louis Domingue has a 3-1-0- record and 1.78 goals against average in four games since returning from injury.

Drew O'Connor has 13 points (5+8) in his past 11 games, and has 37 points (15+22) in 37 career AHL games with the Penguins.

Defenseman Chris Bigras has two goals this season - both of them are game-winners.

Toronto Marlies

Defenseman Joseph Duszak is tied for eighth in the AHL with 35 assists.

Forward Alex Steeves ranks in the top 20 among AHL rookies in goals (17 - tied for sixth), assists (19 - tied for 17th) and points (36 - tied for 11th)

