Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - As the province of Ontario continues to ease COVID-19 related restrictions, the Belleville Senators and CAA Arena announced today that the venue will no longer require patrons to wear face masks at beginning with Belleville's next home game this Friday.
"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we've routinely liaised with city and provincial health officials before embarking on our own next steps of the reopening process," said Ottawa Senators president of business operations, Anthony LeBlanc. "In lockstep with Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health, we'll continue to encourage patrons to take all measures they feel are important to their safety and that of others."
In careful consideration of the latest public health information and in following with local health officials' guidance, the venue's decision to reposition its mask mandate to one that will become voluntary yet recommended will continue to remain mandatory for Belleville Senators staff along with third party vendors at CAA Arena through the duration of the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.
Despite the end of the venue's mask mandate, the organization continues to encourage its employees and fans to protect our community by doing their part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. Information pertaining to masks, vaccines and risk prevention can be obtained by visiting the Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health website.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 23 - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 22 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Drew Helleson to ATO - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Host Penguins for 2 Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Assign Merkley & Scanlin, Trade Two from Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Revive the Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Head to San Jose for Tuesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Head to California for Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday
- Belleville Sens Collect Points in Three of Four
- Belleville Sens Earn Point against North Division Rival Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Drop 5-2 Decision to Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jarventie and Sogaard Lead Belleville Sens Past Bears