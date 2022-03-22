Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - As the province of Ontario continues to ease COVID-19 related restrictions, the Belleville Senators and CAA Arena announced today that the venue will no longer require patrons to wear face masks at beginning with Belleville's next home game this Friday.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we've routinely liaised with city and provincial health officials before embarking on our own next steps of the reopening process," said Ottawa Senators president of business operations, Anthony LeBlanc. "In lockstep with Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health, we'll continue to encourage patrons to take all measures they feel are important to their safety and that of others."

In careful consideration of the latest public health information and in following with local health officials' guidance, the venue's decision to reposition its mask mandate to one that will become voluntary yet recommended will continue to remain mandatory for Belleville Senators staff along with third party vendors at CAA Arena through the duration of the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

Despite the end of the venue's mask mandate, the organization continues to encourage its employees and fans to protect our community by doing their part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. Information pertaining to masks, vaccines and risk prevention can be obtained by visiting the Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health website.

