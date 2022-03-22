Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 22
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights (25-22-3-1) travel back to Pechanga Arena, where they will take on the San Diego Gulls (23-25-2-1) for their fourth meeting in a row on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. PT.
NOTES
Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.
Goaltender Dillon Kelley made his AHL debut with Henderson during Saturday's game at Orleans Arena. Kelley successfully blocked a total of 25 shots and won his first game in goal during the shootout.
Pavel Dorofeyev has three goals in the last five games played, two of those goals against San Diego.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The San Diego Gulls are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, with a 6-3-0-1 record in their past ten matchups.
Nikolas Brouillard leads the Gulls' point leaderboard and is sixth overall among AHL defenseman point leaders with 35 points (12G, 23A) in 49 games played this season. He has five assists and three goals in the five games against Henderson this season. Brouillard also is the leading defenseman in the league with the most goals scored.
Hunter Drew sits in second in Gulls point leaders with 30 (13G, 17A). In the five meetings against Henderson this season, Drew has four assists and two goals.
Goaltender Lukas Dostal is 12th in the AHL goaltending leaders with a goals-against average of 2.52 in 28 games played. San Diego has won 15 of those games with him in the goal and has 1549:09 minutes clocked.
LAST TIME AROUND
The Silver Knights and the Gulls met over the weekend on Saturday, March 19 at Orleans Arena. The contest resulted in a 4-3 shootout win for the Silver Knights. The three regulation goals came from Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Jake Leschyshyn. Dorofeyev scored the game-winning goal in the second round of the shootout, earning Henderson's 50th franchise win.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 40 points (23G, 17A)
*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)
Ben Jones: 27 points (18G, 9A)
*Jake Leschyshyn: 64 points (13G, 13A)
Sven Baertschi: 25 points (13G, 12A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch: AHLtv
Listen: 1230 The Game
