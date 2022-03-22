Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 23

CRUNCH EARN THREE MORE WINS IN WEEK 23

The Crunch had another productive week by earning three wins in four games to continue their push for the playoffs.

With 18 games left in the regular season, the Crunch are in possession of the final playoff spot in the North Division with a 28-22-6-2 record. The division is clumped together with 0.021 separating second place to sixth place.

Syracuse collected wins at home Wednesday against Hartford and Sunday in comeback fashion versus Belleville-overcoming two one-goal deficits in the third period against the Senators. Friday, Max Lagace logged a 25-save shutout in a 1-0 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and their lone loss of the week came Saturday at Bridgeport.

TOP PERFORMERS

Simon Ryfors broke out offensively in Week 23, powering the Crunch with a trio of multi-point performances over the four-game week. He tied for the team lead in scoring with seven points (2g, 5a) in four games. He notched three assists in the third period Wednesday against Hartford and then recorded back-to-back one goal, one assist performances Saturday-Sunday.

The Swede has 23 points (6g, 17a) over 54 games this season. It's the second time this season he has picked up back-to-back multi-point games (also Dec. 10-11 at Charlotte).

***

Forward Otto Somppi continued his torrid pace with seven points (2g, 5a) in Week 23. The mark tied Simon Ryfors for the team and AHL lead in scoring during the week. Somppi picked up three points (1g, 2a)-all in the third period-during Wednesday's 4-2 win against Hartford. He had two more multi-point outings Saturday and Sunday for his first three multi-point games this season.

The Finnish forward has logged points in seven of his last eight games played since March 5. In that span, Somppi leads the Crunch with 11 points (2g, 9a) with a team-best +7 rating.

***

Goaltender Max Lagace won all three starts in Week 23 to improve to 6-0-1 in his last seven decisions. The veteran goaltender also recorded his first shutout of the season, making 25 saves to blank the Penguins, 1-0, in his first game against his former team. In his last seven games, Lagace is 6-0-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

He improved to 12-7-1 this season and is now at 98 career AHL wins.

UPCOMING: CLEVELAND|UTICA|ROCHESTER

The Crunch open Week 24 at home Wednesday against the Cleveland Monsters. It's the final game of the eight-game regular season series; the Crunch are 3-2-2-0 this season against the Monsters.

They continue the week on the road Friday at Utica. Syracuse earned a win in the most recent match between the clubs, but the Crunch are only 3-7-1-0 this season in the 14-game series.

The Crunch end March with a Saturday home game against Rochester. They have gone 7-1-1-0 in the last nine games against the Amerks and are 7-3-1-0 overall this season as the teams end the series this weekend.

DEADLINE DAY

The NHL trade deadline passed on Monday and the Lightning added Riley Nash to the Crunch in a trade with Arizona. They also brought in goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose in exchange for Antoine Morand. The AHL trade deadline is next Monday, March 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

WEEK 23 RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16 | Game 55 vs. Hartford | W, 4-2

Hartford 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 11-5-15-31 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 1 0 3 - 4 Shots: 10-12-12-34 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 9 (Raddysh, Hudon), 19:30. 3rd Period-Somppi 4 (Ryfors, Fortier), 2:03. Raddysh 6 (Ryfors, Somppi), 4:19. Fortier 11 (Somppi, Ryfors), 14:44. . . . Lagace 10-7-1 (31 shots-29 saves) A-3,811

Friday, March 18 | Game 56 at W-B/Scranton | W, 1-0

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 13-11-9-33 PP: 0/5

W-B/Scranton 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 11-6-8-25 PP: 0/5

3rd Period-Goncalves 12 (Dumont, Jones), 12:10. . . . Lagace 11-7-1 (25 shots-25 saves) A-4,422

Saturday, March 19 | Game 57 at Bridgeport | L, 4-2

Syracuse 0 3 1 - 4 Shots: 9-21-16-46 PP: 2/5

Bridgeport 1 2 4 - 7 Shots: 9-8-11-28 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Ryfors 5 (Fortier, Somppi), 8:25. Richard 10 (Claesson, Ryfors), 9:51. Somppi 5 (Barré-Boulet, Hudon), 18:54. 3rd Period-Goncalves 13 (Barré-Boulet, Raddysh), 13:42. . . . Kaczperski 1-2-0 (27 shots-21 saves) A-5,173

Sunday, March 20 | Game 58 vs. Belleville | W, 5-4 (OT)

Belleville 2 1 1 0 - 4 Shots: 11-10-4-5-30 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 1 1 2 1 - 5 Shots: 11-11-17-3-42 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Fortier 12 (Ryfors, Somppi), 4:54. 2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 10 (Koepke, Day), 13:53. 3rd Period-Ryfors 6 (Somppi, Fortier), 4:00. Koepke 17 (Claesson, Hudon), 16:26. Overtime-Barré-Boulet 11 (Unassisted), 4:09. . . . Lagace 12-7-1 (30 shots-26 saves) A-3,211

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 19.3% (38-for-197) 16th (T-12th)

Penalty Kill 77.0% (147-for-191) T-25th (29th)

Goals For 3.02 GFA (175) T-18th (T-19th)

Goals Against 3.24 GAA (188) 24th (T-23rd)

Shots For 32.19 SF/G (1867) 6th (6th)

Shots Against 26.43 SA/G (1533) 3rd (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 11.53 PIM/G (669) 24th (25th)

Category Leader

Points 48 Dumont

Goals 24 Dumont

Assists 29 Barré-Boulet|Day

PIM 86 Dumont

Plus/Minus +11 Claesson

Wins 12 Lagace

GAA 2.92 Miftakhov

Save % .895 Miftakhov

North Division

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 55 35 13 6 1 77 0.700 193 150 610 19-6-3-1 16-7-3-0 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-1 2-1

2. Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 0.567 176 171 658 18-7-2-0 10-14-1-0 5-5-0-0 2-0-0-0 2-0

3. Toronto 53 28 21 3 1 60 0.566 179 175 729 14-11-2-1 14-10-1-0 4-6-0-0 1-0-0-0 2-1

4. Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 0.559 199 216 768 15-11-2-1 15-12-2-1 5-4-1-0 3-0-1-0 2-2

5. Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 0.552 175 188 669 15-10-1-2 13-12-5-0 6-3-0-1 1-0-0-0 1-2

6. Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 0.546 168 171 669 13-12-2-0 15-11-1-0 5-2-3-0 0-1-1-0 3-0

7. Cleveland 58 22 24 8 4 56 0.483 165 198 716 9-13-4-1 13-11-4-3 5-3-2-0 1-0-1-0 2-4

