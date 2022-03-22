Toronto Marlies Host Penguins for 2 Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum

The Toronto Marlies open up a back-to-back with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The two teams last met on January 21st and 22nd in Wilkes-Barre, where the Penguins won both games.

The Marlies have won three of their last four games, including their most recent game on Sunday against the Wolves. Wilkes-Barre have also won three of their last four, including a 3-2 win over Utica on Saturday.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include, Joseph Duszak. Duszak leads all Marlies defencemen in points with 41, and have five points in his last five games. Brett Seney leads all Marlies skaters with 43 points this season. On the Penguins' side, Valtteri Puustinen leads the team with 34 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

