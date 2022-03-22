Dusty to Host Fun at Bookmans Wednesday
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will be at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange on Speedway BLVD from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 for a read-long, crafts and he will also be handing out free tickets to upcoming games and Roadrunners giveaways.
Everyone is invited to attend at the location on 6230 East Speedway. The Roadrunners thank Bookmans for being the presenting partner for our Roadrunners Reading Program that is featured in elementary schools across Southern Arizona.
The Roadrunners open a three-game road trip Wednesday in San Diego at 7 p.m. and return home to host the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks in the Rockford Ice Hogs Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022
- Dusty to Host Fun at Bookmans Wednesday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Checkers Regroup After Additions and Subtractions at Deadline - Charlotte Checkers
- Seth Barton Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly #24: Club Returns Stateside for Three Games this Week - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 23 - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 22 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Drew Helleson to ATO - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Host Penguins for 2 Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Assign Merkley & Scanlin, Trade Two from Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Revive the Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Head to San Jose for Tuesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Head to California for Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Dusty to Host Fun at Bookmans Wednesday
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rounding out the Month on the Road
- Roadrunners Celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Saturday Night At The Tucson Arena
- Game #52: San Jose at Tucson
- Roadrunners Secure 4-3 Shootout Win Friday Night Against San Jose