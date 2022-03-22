Dusty to Host Fun at Bookmans Wednesday

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will be at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange on Speedway BLVD from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 for a read-long, crafts and he will also be handing out free tickets to upcoming games and Roadrunners giveaways.

Everyone is invited to attend at the location on 6230 East Speedway. The Roadrunners thank Bookmans for being the presenting partner for our Roadrunners Reading Program that is featured in elementary schools across Southern Arizona.

The Roadrunners open a three-game road trip Wednesday in San Diego at 7 p.m. and return home to host the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks in the Rockford Ice Hogs Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.