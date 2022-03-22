Penguins Weekly
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins Weekly Rewind
Friday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Syracuse 1
Louis Domingue and Max Lagacé engaged in a goalie duel, but despite Domingue's 32 saves, the Crunch earned the edge in a 1-0 game. The deciding goal was a centering pass that bounced off of a Penguin and in at 12:10 of the third period.
Saturday, Mar. 19 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Utica 2
The Penguins toppled the top team in the East by generating three-straight goals. After falling down 1-0 in the first, Sam Poulin and Jordy Bellervie gave the Pens a 2-1 lead going into the third. Filip Hållander added an insurance marker, which proved valuable when Utica scored with 4.7 seconds left.
The Week Ahead
Tuesday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS at Toronto
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game in Canada this season is the first matchup of a back-to-back set against Toronto. The Penguins won both of their home games against the Marlies with Alex Nylander notching four goals and five points.
Wednesday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS at Toronto
The Penguins play their second of two games at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 10-8-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.
Friday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS at Belleville
The Penguins look to avenge a tight, 2-1 loss to the Senators back in February. This will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first visit to Belleville since Jan. 12, 2018, when Ryan Haggerty potted a hat trick in a 6-2 victory.
Saturday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS at Laval
Saturday marks the Penguins' second-ever visit to Place Bell. The last time the team was there was Jan. 13, 2018, when Andrey Pedan led the team to a 4-3 win with a hat trick.
Ice Chips
- Louis Domingue has started each of the Penguins' four games since he returned from injury. In those four games, he is 3-1-0 with a 1.76 goals against average and .948 save percentage.
- Drew O'Connor has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last 11 games.
- Filip Hållander's goal on Saturday was his 100th point as a pro.
- The Penguins road penalty kill ranks fifth in the league (84.5%).
- On Monday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton signed Penn State defenseman Clayton Phillips to an ATO. Phillips was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (93rd) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 .612
2. Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 .602
3. Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 .600
4. Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 .573
5. Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 .550
6. PENGUINS 58 26 24 4 4 60 .517
7. Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 .492
8. Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 .474
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 56 17 17 34
Alex Nylander 51 18 13 31
Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 44 9 20 29
Félix Robert 50 13 14 27
Sam Poulin* 54 11 16 27
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Louis Domingue 14 6-5-2 2.42 .927 0
Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0
Alex D'Oriox 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1
Tommy Nappier* 17 8-7-2 3.05 .891 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
x = reassigned to Wheeling
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Tue, Mar. 22 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Mar. 23 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Mar. 25 Belleville Yardmen Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 26 Laval Place Bell 3:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Mon, Mar. 21 (D) Clayton Phillips Signed to ATO
Mon, Mar. 21 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT
Tue, Mar. 22 (C) Radim Zohorna Recalled to PIT
PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022
- Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Head to California for Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Weekly
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Clayton Phillips to ATO
- Penguins Topple Comets, 3-2
- Goalies Shine, But Penguins Fall by a Hair to Crunch, 1-0