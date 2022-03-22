Penguins Weekly

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Syracuse 1

Louis Domingue and Max Lagacé engaged in a goalie duel, but despite Domingue's 32 saves, the Crunch earned the edge in a 1-0 game. The deciding goal was a centering pass that bounced off of a Penguin and in at 12:10 of the third period.

Saturday, Mar. 19 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Utica 2

The Penguins toppled the top team in the East by generating three-straight goals. After falling down 1-0 in the first, Sam Poulin and Jordy Bellervie gave the Pens a 2-1 lead going into the third. Filip Hållander added an insurance marker, which proved valuable when Utica scored with 4.7 seconds left.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS at Toronto

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game in Canada this season is the first matchup of a back-to-back set against Toronto. The Penguins won both of their home games against the Marlies with Alex Nylander notching four goals and five points.

Wednesday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS at Toronto

The Penguins play their second of two games at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 10-8-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Friday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS at Belleville

The Penguins look to avenge a tight, 2-1 loss to the Senators back in February. This will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first visit to Belleville since Jan. 12, 2018, when Ryan Haggerty potted a hat trick in a 6-2 victory.

Saturday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS at Laval

Saturday marks the Penguins' second-ever visit to Place Bell. The last time the team was there was Jan. 13, 2018, when Andrey Pedan led the team to a 4-3 win with a hat trick.

Ice Chips

- Louis Domingue has started each of the Penguins' four games since he returned from injury. In those four games, he is 3-1-0 with a 1.76 goals against average and .948 save percentage.

- Drew O'Connor has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last 11 games.

- Filip Hållander's goal on Saturday was his 100th point as a pro.

- The Penguins road penalty kill ranks fifth in the league (84.5%).

- On Monday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton signed Penn State defenseman Clayton Phillips to an ATO. Phillips was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (93rd) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 .612

2. Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 .602

3. Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 .600

4. Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 .573

5. Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 .550

6. PENGUINS 58 26 24 4 4 60 .517

7. Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 .492

8. Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 .474

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 56 17 17 34

Alex Nylander 51 18 13 31

Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 44 9 20 29

Félix Robert 50 13 14 27

Sam Poulin* 54 11 16 27

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 14 6-5-2 2.42 .927 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Oriox 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 17 8-7-2 3.05 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Mar. 22 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Mar. 23 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 25 Belleville Yardmen Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 26 Laval Place Bell 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Mar. 21 (D) Clayton Phillips Signed to ATO

Mon, Mar. 21 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Mar. 22 (C) Radim Zohorna Recalled to PIT

