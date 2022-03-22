Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators

March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the acquisition of forward Tyrell Goulbourne from the Belleville Senators in a future considerations trade.

Goulbourne, 28, has appeared in nine games this season with the Senators this season. He has logged 303 career AHL games with 27 goals and 33 assists in addition to 11 career games in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.

TYRELL GOULBOURNE - LEFT WING

BORN: Edmonton, Alberta DATE: January 26, 1994

HEIGHT: 6-0 WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022

Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.