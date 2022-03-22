Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend

The Bakersfield Condors host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two games this Friday and Saturday.

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer available for just $2 through the end of the first intermission. Also, as part of Faith & Fun, 88.3 LIFE FM brings you The Bakersfield Worship Project and Jim Ranger performing live music at the game. Lydia Ranger will perform the National Anthem and stick around post-game to hear from select players.

Saturday, the first 2,000 kids 12 and under will get a Colby Cave specialty jersey presented by 23ABC, HITS 93.1 FM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The jerseys honor the Condors forward who tragically passed away two years ago. Proceeds from the team's game-worn jersey raffle Saturday will benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Foundation.

Join us pre-game Saturday for the return of the annual Guns N Hoses game pitting local law enforcement against local fire personnel. Puck drops at 2 p.m. Anyone with a ticket to Saturday's game can attend, but will have to leave prior to doors opening for the Condors game that night. There will also be emergency vehicles on the plaza prior to the Condors game.

