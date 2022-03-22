Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two games this Friday and Saturday.
Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer available for just $2 through the end of the first intermission. Also, as part of Faith & Fun, 88.3 LIFE FM brings you The Bakersfield Worship Project and Jim Ranger performing live music at the game. Lydia Ranger will perform the National Anthem and stick around post-game to hear from select players.
Saturday, the first 2,000 kids 12 and under will get a Colby Cave specialty jersey presented by 23ABC, HITS 93.1 FM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The jerseys honor the Condors forward who tragically passed away two years ago. Proceeds from the team's game-worn jersey raffle Saturday will benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Foundation.
Join us pre-game Saturday for the return of the annual Guns N Hoses game pitting local law enforcement against local fire personnel. Puck drops at 2 p.m. Anyone with a ticket to Saturday's game can attend, but will have to leave prior to doors opening for the Condors game that night. There will also be emergency vehicles on the plaza prior to the Condors game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022
- Seth Barton Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly #24: Club Returns Stateside for Three Games this Week - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 23 - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 22 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Drew Helleson to ATO - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens, CAA Arena Set to Lift Venue Mask Mandate Friday - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Host Penguins for 2 Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Assign Merkley & Scanlin, Trade Two from Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Revive the Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Head to San Jose for Tuesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Home Twice this Weekend to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Nathan Walker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Delia and Johnson Join the Blackhawks; Morris Called up from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Head to California for Four-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 22 at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Acquire Goulbourne from Belleville Senators - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.