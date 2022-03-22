5 Things: Heat at San Jose
March 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (36-11-4-1) at SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (20-29-2-2)
7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Jakob Pelletier (25)
Points - Matthew Phillips (56)
Barracuda:
Goals - Joachim Blichfeld (20)
Points - Sasha Chmelevski (37)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 42-for-214, 19.6% (15th)/PK - 194-for-223, 87.0% (1st)
Barracuda:
PP - 51-for-235, 21.7% (5th)/PK - 160-for-209, 76.6% (27th)
1. HEAT INDEX
One box has been checked, but there's plenty left to be done. The Stockton Heat became the first AHL team to punch its ticket to the postseason on Saturday, an emphatic 10-3 win over the Colorado Eagles locking up the club's second-ever appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. There is work yet to put in, though, in pursuit of a division title and pivotal first-round bye afforded to the top Pacific team. That hunt continues with a Tuesday tilt against the San Jose Barracuda, a club that Stockton has defeated in six of seven meetings this year but has pushed two of the last three clashes past regulation.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... A first place team, a last place team, and some pre-conceived notions that can be quickly dispelled. Don't let the record fool you, the Barracuda have been having a strong month - including three battles against Stockton that haven't gone their way. San Jose has earned at least a point in eight of nine March games, the lone fruitless contest coming on March 12 against the Heat. Two of the past three games between Stockton and San Jose have required work past the 60 minutes of regulation. Make no mistake, the Heat cannot afford to take their eyes off the ball (or puck) in this one. THAT... The trade deadline day came and passed, and it was a wildly different experience for Stockton and San Jose. For the Heat, two moves - Michael McNiven departed, Tyrell Goulbourne came in. For the Barracuda, Antoine Morand and Anthony Bitetto - both acquired through Sharks trades - were added in addition to goalie Zach Sawchenko, while Sasha Chmelevski, John Leonard, Alexei Melnichuk, Ryan Merkley and Nick Merkley all departed. THE OTHER... Fast starts are always important, especially so for Stockton with a record of 27-2-3-0 when scoring first. After a lull of slow starts, the Heat got a pair in a tough building over the weekend in Colorado - scoring early (read: very early) in each game. They'll look to continue that trend on Tuesday against the upstart Barracuda.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Matthew Phillips
He's coming off a four-point night on Saturday and is just one point shy of the Heat's single-season scoring record, which has stood since the club's inaugural season. Is Tuesday the night he gets it?
Barracuda - Joachim Blichfeld
He's tied for the team lead for the Barracuda in the season series with a goal and three assists through seven games. San Jose may need a big effort from No. 86 to have success against a potent Stockton lineup.
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Glenn Gawdin is two assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.
Dustin Wolf is one win shy of 30 in his AHL career.
Matthew Phillips is one point shy of Stockton's single-season scoring record.
Jakob Pelletier is three points shy of Stockton's single-season rookie scoring record.
5. QUOTABLE
"We're just trying to play some good team hockey. We see San Jose in their building, a make-up game, they're coming in on a successful road trip to Tucson. They've given us really good games here this month, and we anticipate their best." - Mitch Love on skating against San Jose Tuesday
