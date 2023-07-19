Shackelford Homers in Indians Wednesday Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians offense mustered just three hits as the Iowa Cubs slammed their way to a 7-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Three home runs for the I-Cubs (54-36, 11-6) offense plated its first six runs in the afternoon affair. David Bote began the derby in the second inning against Cam Alldred (L, 5-3), who was charged with five runs through 4.1 innings. In the next frame, Yonathan Perlaza launched his second homer in as many days to extend Iowa's lead, 2-0.

A one-out single and two walks loaded the bases for Nelson Velasquez in the fifth inning, who put the game out of reach with a grand slam off the left-field videoboard against Travis MacGregor.

After I-Cubs starter Ben Brown (W, 5-6) exited the game following 5.0 one-hit innings and nine strikeouts, the Indians (42-49, 9-8) countered with two walks and a one-out single by Rodolfo Castro to load the bases in the sixth inning. A strikeout and 4-3 groundout at the heart of Indianapolis' order ended the threat without a run scoring.

The Indians then plated their lone run in the top of the eighth on Aaron Shackelford's 12th home run of the season.

Miguel Andújar went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts to end his 15-game hitting streak dating back to June 29. During the 15-gamer, nine games of which were multi-hit performances, he hit .409 (27-for-66) with 20 RBI.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their six-game set on Thursday night in a 7:38 PM ET start. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 11.05) will take the mound against RHP Caleb Kilian (6-1, 4.27).

