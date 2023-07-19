Hoy Park's Walk-Off Single Rescues 11-10 Win for Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After the Norfolk Tides (58-32) extended the day with a four-run ninth inning to tie the game at 10-10, Hoy Park came through in the clutch for the Gwinnett Stripers (40-51) with a walk-off single in the home half to deliver an 11-10 win on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A three-run first inning put Norfolk in front early, but the Stripers responded with a three-run second inning featuring run-scoring singles by Dalton Guthrie and Vaughn Grissom. Gwinnett took the lead with a four-run third to go up 7-3 as Grissom delivered another two-run single. With the Stripers ahead 7-4 in the fourth, Heston Kjerstad doubled in a pair to make it 7-6. Joe Hudson raised the advantage to 8-6 with a solo homer (6) in the fourth. The Stripers added two insurance runs in the eighth, but the lead unraveled off two walks and three doubles as Norfolk tied it at 10-10 in the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Park lined a base hit into right field off Wandisson Charles (L, 1-1) to win it 11-10.

Key Contributors: Park (3-for-4, RBI) had his second three-hit effort in his last three games, while Grissom (2-for-6, 3 RBIs) posted his ninth multi-RBI game of the season. For Norfolk, Coby Mayo (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) and Cesar Prieto (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) drove in six of the 10 runs scored by the Tides.

Noteworthy: The ninth-inning single by Park was his first walk-off hit as a Striper and the fourth of his professional career. Grissom recorded his team-best 28th multi-hit game and his second in two games this series. For the first time all season, the Stripers won a game while allowing 10 or more runs. Their record before today in such cases was 0-19.

Next Game (Thursday, July 20): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second rehab start for the Stripers against RHP Garrett Stallings (1-2, 5.59 ERA) for the Tides. It's Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for $5 each.

