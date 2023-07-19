7.19.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-48, 9-7) at Iowa Cubs (53-36, 10-6)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 1:08 PM ET

GAME #90 / ROAD #46: Indianapolis Indians (42-48, 9-7) at Iowa Cubs (53-36, 10-6)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (5-2, 4.40) vs. RHP Ben Brown (4-6, 5.76)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Vinny Capra ripped a solo home run and run-scoring double, but the Indianapolis Indians couldn't string together hits in a 7-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at Principal Park. Iowa never trailed in the series opener, scoring three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to put away the Indians. Edwin Rios opened the scoring with his fourth home run in Triple-A this season, and Yonathan Perlaza laced a two-out, two-run double. After Capra cleared the left-field wall with his second home run of the season in the third, Perlaza pushed the home team's advantage to 5-1 with a two-out, two-run shot. Indianapolis inched within two runs again in the fifth behind Capra's RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rodolfo Castro, but Luis Vazquez doubled home Alexander Canario in the home half. Bryce Windham added a sacrifice fly for Iowa in the eighth. Nick Neidert earned the win with 3.0 innings of one-hit relief. Luis Ortiz was charged with earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

CAPRA RAKES: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in seven games in July, hitting .524 (11-for-21) with eight runs scored, four doubles, a home run, six RBI and a 1.457 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two in his last 12 games with Indianapolis. On Sunday, he finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, three RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old is hitting .349 (29-for-83) with seven doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI and 20 walks to just 14 strikeouts in 28 games with Indianapolis.

ALIKA BRINGS THE JUICE: Alika Williams left the yard for the sixth time in his last 18 games with Indianapolis on Sunday night. He has slugged nine extra-base hits in his last 15 games. He has six multi-hit games over his last 10 and is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI. His home run on Sunday was his 11th of the season between Double-A Montgomery and Indianapolis, which is a new single-season career high. After slugging just one extra-base hit in his first 11 games with Indy, the shortstop has hit for extra bases 11 times in his last 18 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .300 (33-for-110) with six doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI, 14 walks and a .904 OPS in 31 games.

MIGGY KEEPS STREAKING: After recording a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18, Miguel Andújar is at it again with a current 15-game hitting streak dating back to June 29. Last Friday, Andújar joined Josh Palacios as Indians to record two five-RBI games this season and is the fourth Indian in Victory Field era to have multiple five-RBI performances in a season (also: Brandon Moss (2x), 2010; Roberto Petagine (3x), 1998). Over his past 14 contests, Andújar is hitting .419 (26-for-62) with six extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 1.062 OPS. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .401 (73-for-182) with 35 runs scored, 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 49 RBI and a 1.074 OPS while hitting safely in 39 of 43 games. The 28-year-old currently leads the International League in batting average (.363) and ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in RBI (T-3rd, 64), hits (5th, 98), doubles (T-6th, 23), OPS (7th, 1.006), slugging percentage (8th, .585) and on-base percentage (9th, .421).

MACGREGOR POST ZEROS: Travis MacGregor posted his fourth-consecutive scoreless outing on Sunday night, extending his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings. Since being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA (3er/13.2ip) in seven appearances (one start). Prior to being assigned to Indy, he went 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA (7er/34.1ip) and 45 strikeouts in 16 appearances (one start) with Double-A Altoona.

BISS LEAVES THE YARD: Infielder Josh Bissonette sent a three-run blast over the left-center wall to cap a six-run frame that put Sunday's finale out of reach for the Storm Chasers. It was his first home run since July 27, 2021 with Double-A Altoona vs. Harrisburg and only the second of his career in 210 professional games. The 26-year-old drove in a season-high three runs on Sunday, his most since he had three RBI on June 24, 2022 vs. Memphis.

TODAY: The Indians and I-Cubs will continue their six-game set at Principal Park on Wednesday afternoon at 1:08 PM ET. This week is the team's third matchup of the season and second at Iowa. The teams split their first six-game series at Victory Field from May 16-21. In their most recent matchup, Iowa took five of six from June 13-18 at Iowa. Today, southpaw Cam Alldred (5-2, 4.40) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Iowa's right-hander Ben Brown (4-6, 5.76). Today will be Brown's fourth start of the season against Indy, he is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA (8er/14.0ip). Chicago's No. 3 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline, fanned a season-high tying 11 Indians batters in his last outing against Indy on June 14.

ALLDRED ON THE BUMP: Southpaw Cam Alldred will take the mound for Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon in his 10th start of the season and eighth career appearance against Iowa. He is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA (4er/12.2ip) against Iowa. His lone start against Iowa came in his last outing against them on June 16, he tossed 6.0 two-run innings on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Since transitioning to a primarily starting role with the Indians pitching staff, he is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA (16er/40.0ip) in nine starts.

THIS DATE IN 1970: The Indians swept a doubleheader on the road at Iowa, 6-3 and 1-0. In the opener, Don Anderson launched his fourth home run and drove in three runs. In Game 2, Ross Grimsley stymied the Oaks in a 9.0-inning complete game, limiting Iowa to just one hit and three walks with 13 punchouts. Grimsley improved his record to 8-5 on the season.

