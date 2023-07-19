IronPigs Homer Four Times to Best Hens

Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens faced the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and fell 5-1 in game two of the home stand.

Lead-off batter Weston Wilson started the game out with a bang, slapping a solo home run off of Mud Hens starterJack O'Loughlin to open the game. O'Loughlin settled into the game retiring the next the next three batters to end the inning.

Parker Meadows lead off the game with a single for the Mud Hens. A walk was drawn by Nick Solak to put runners on first and second with no outs. IronPigs starter Nick Nelson was able to settle in by retiring the next three batters to strand the runners.

Nick Poduk lead off the top of the second inning with a single for the IronPigs. After getting one out, Jim Haley roped a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the IronPigs a 3-0 lead.

The Mud Hens trailed three headed to the bottom of the third inning until Parker Meadows took it upon himself to put the Mud Hens on the scoreboard roping a solo homerun to make it a 3-1 ball game.

The lightning kept striking the IronPigs. In the top of the fourth inning, Nick Poduk slugged one over the fence for a solo home run to hit the third home run in four innings for the IronPigs to reclaim a three-run lead and go up 4-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, the home run derby wasn't over for the IronPigs as Aramis Garcia added a home run to his stat line to make it a 5-1 lead for the IronPigs.

Jack O'Loughlin's day finished after going five innings and allowing five runs. O'Loughlin was replaced by Trey Wingenter to start the sixth inning on the mound for the Mud Hens. Witenger pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Anyures Zabala entered the game on the mound for the seventh inning. After allowing a single and a walk, Zabala retired the side without giving up a run, keeping the score a 5-1.

Sean Gunther entered the game from the bullpen to pitch the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. Gunther was able to work around a leadoff single and one walk to keep the inning scoreless.

IronPigs starter Nick Nelson finished his day pitching seven innings and only allowing one run. Nelson struck out five batters during his performance. Nelson was replaced by Jesus Cruz who pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The Mud Hens turned to Braden Bristo in the ninth inning. Bristo allowed two hits but kept the IronPigs off the board.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Mckay entered the game from the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning to secure the 5-1 win over the Hens.

*Notables: *

Parker Meadows: 2-3, R, RBI, BB, HR

Grant Witherspoon: 2-4

