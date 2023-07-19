July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

July 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (53-36) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (42-48)

Wednesday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Ben Brown (4-6, 5.76) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (5-2, 4.40)

TODAY'S GAME: The I-Cubs and Indians are set to play game two of their six-game series this afternoon, with Ben Brown facing off against Cam Alldred. Brown will look to get back on track, as he did not make it out of the second inning in his last start on July 9. The righty enters today's game with a 4-6 record and a 5.76 ERA in 12 starts with Iowa, allowing 32 earned runs on 45 hits and 34 walks. He has fanned 74 batters over his 50.0 innings pitched, while opponents are hitting .238 against him. In three starts against Indianapolis, Brown is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA, allowing eight earned runs on 15 hits and five walks while striking out 19 in 14.0 innings. On the other side, Alldred takes the ball for Indianapolis. He enters the game with a 5-2 record and a 4.40 ERA in 20 games (nine starts) this year, allowing 29 earned runs on 55 hits and 21 walks. He has struck out 54 batters in his 59.1 innings pitched, while opponents are hitting .246 against him. Today will mark his second consecutive start and second this year against the I-Cubs. He has pitched in three games against Iowa making one start, entering today with an 0-1 record and a 2.57 ERA in those three games against Iowa. In seven innings, he has allowed just two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five.

WHAT SLUMP: Another productive bat in the Iowa lineup last night was shortstop Luis Vasquez. Hitting out of the eight-hole, VaÌzquez racked up three hits versus Indianapolis pitchers going 3-for- 4 with two runs scored, two doubles, and a run batted in. It marked his first three-hit performance this season and his sixth multi-hit game with the I-Cubs. Coming into last night's contest, VaÌzquez was 0-for-11 with three strikeouts over his last four games. During his time with Iowa this season, VaÌzquez has found his stride at the plate slashing .333/.421/.604 with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI in 15 games played.

HOME WOES: It's been a struggle for today's starter Ben Brown the last couple of times at home when he has pitched in a day game. In Brown's last two home starts on July 9 versus St. Paul and June 25 versus Memphis the right-hander was credited with two losses and has completed a total of just 2.0 innings. His combined ERA over those two outings is 54.00. Brown hasn't been getting shelled over that span as he has given up just four hits, but eight walks compared to five strikeouts has been a big reason for the 12 earned runs over 2.0 innings. Brown hopes he can return to form at Principal Park the last time he faced Indianapolis. In that performance the 23-year-old was credited with the win after tossing 6.0 shutout innings with six hits allowed and a season high 11 strikeouts.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Coming into last night's game, Iowa and Indianapolis were tied in second place of the second half standings. With Iowa's victory and a St. Paul loss last night, the I-Cubs are now tied for first with the Saints atop the International League West division, with the Indians one game back in second place. The remainder of this series could play a big part in the final standings for the second half champion, as two of the top teams battle it out.

NEIDERT TOO NICE: Pitcher Nick Neidert is currently on his best stretch of play this season and it showed in his outing last night versus Indianapolis. Neidert, who is normally used as a starter, came out of the bullpen last night in a piggyback situation with Jordan Wicks. It was his second time this season making a relief appearance with the other outing coming on May 18 also against the Indians. For his efforts in the series opener, Neidert was credited with the win after tossing 3.0 innings of shutout baseball with one hit allowed and four strikeouts compared to just one walk. Over his last four appearances the right-hander has tallied a record of 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA. In those four outings Neidert has logged 19.0 innings of work with 10 hits, four earned runs, four walks, 16 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a hitting clip of just .152.

PERLAZA PROVIDING POP: Leadoff hitter Yonathan Perlaza began his series versus Indianapolis in a big way in last night's 7-3 victory. The outfielder played a big part in Iowa's offense going 2-for-5 at the dish with a run scored, a double, a two-run home run, and four RBI. Perlaza has now homered in consecutive games as he also hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning against Columbus this past Sunday. Perlaza's power numbers rank as some of the best for Iowa this season. He leads the team in doubles (23) and triples (3) and ranks third on Iowa's current roster in home runs (11), slugging percentage (.526), and OPS (.916). Perlaza's most impressive feat, however, is that he has reached base in 45 of his last 46 games. During that span he has slashed .311/.397/.568 with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 37 RBI.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis will play game two of their final six game series at Principal Park this year, with Iowa currently leading the series 1-0 after last night's victory. They have now rattled off six straight victories over the Indians, moving their record at home this year against Indianapolis to 6-1. They went 3-3 at Victory Field this year, making their overall record against the Indians this year 9-4. Last night's win gave them 25 wins at home all-time against Indianapolis and are now just two games below the .500 mark against them at home, at 25-27. They are 22-35 all-time at Victory Field, making their all-time overall record against Indianapolis 47-62.

SHORT HOPS: Six of Iowa's 10 hits last night went for extra bases, with four doubles and two home runs...Iowa enters today's game with a six- game winning streak against Indianapolis, tying their longest all-time winning streak against the Indians dating back to at least 1995; the last time they won six straight games against Indianapolis was from July 2-August 4, 2021...for the second consecutive game, Iowa will send a top-five prospect to the mound today, with No. 5 overall prospect Jordan Wicks pitching last night and the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Cubs system Ben Brown throwing today.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.