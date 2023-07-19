Bisons to Play as 'Buffalo Wings' on National Chicken Wing Day

July 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Get your wet naps ready, Bisons fans, because Buffalo Wing Baseball is back! The "Buffalo Wings" makes its long-awaited return, Saturday, July 29th as the Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.). It's 'National Chicken Wing Day' so we're celebrating by bringing back our special Flats Jerseys & Caps for the first time since 2019 as we take the field against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. GET YOUR TICKETS

Join us as we celebrated Buffalo's favorite food! While the Wings heat up the action on the field, we'll have a 5 for $5 Wing Special by Section 118 of the main concourse! And because nothing goes better with Wings than beer, there will also be $4 Labatt Blue, Blue Light & Big Deal Brewing Beer Specials from 5-7 p.m. as part of our Labatt-urday Night promotion. You even have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player homers of the inflatable beer can in centerfield.

Get your tickets now for Buffalo Wings Baseball at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.