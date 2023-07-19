Eaton Homers But Chasers Fall to Saints 9-4

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 9-4 to the St. Paul Saints Wednesday behind 16 free passes issued by a combination of six pitchers.

The Saints jumped ahead in the top the first inning and led the rest of the night, knocking Omaha starter Jonathan Bowlan out of the game in the fourth inning. A double scored a run for St. Paul in the first, then the Saints added one more with a bases-loaded walk in the second.

Bowlan used a double play to escape trouble in the fifth but an RBI double in the fourth ended his night, charged with three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

While Samad Taylor drove home a run for the Chasers with a sacrifice fly in the third inning to keep Omaha within striking distance, the Saints erupted for four runs in the fifth, on a two-run homer, another bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch with all four runs charged to Jonah Dipoto.

While Jackson Kowar allowed two of three runners he inherited from Dipoto to score, he otherwise quieted the St. Paul bats with 1.1 scoreless, followed by 2.0 hitless and scoreless frames from Will Klein with a pair of strikeouts.

Taylor drove in Omaha's second run of the game as well in the fifth inning, on an RBI triple that plated Adeiny Hechavarría, at the time to move the score to 7-2 in favor of St. Paul.

The Chasers remained down by five runs until the ninth when Collin Snider allowed a pair of runs to score, on a sacrifice fly and the staff's third bases-loaded walk of the night. Omaha's five pitchers combined for 11 walks and five hit batters, the most batters hit in a game by the team since at least 2005 and the most "free passes" issued in the modern era as well. Only four times since 2005 has the Omaha pitching staff combined to walk more than 11 batters in a game.

Nick Loftin singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth then quickly scored on a two-run homer from Nate Eaton that countered the two runs St. Paul scored in the top of the inning and brought the game to the 9-5 score that held to be final.

The Storm Chasers will try to rebound Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Angel Zerpa heads to the mound for Omaha.

