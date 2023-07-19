Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 vs. Durham

July 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Durham Bulls (8-8, 48-43) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-8, 42-47)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Erasmo Ramírez (2-1, 5.19) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 4.50)

BULLED OVER: The Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Durham Bulls, 12-8, Tuesday night, marking their first series-opening win against the Bulls at home since 5/23/2017...CF DEREK HILL paced all hitters with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, including two doubles and five RBI, marking the fourth time since 2010 that a Wings hitter collected two triples in a game...2B JETER DOWNS, 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, and C DREW MILLAS all launched home runs in the win, marking the seventh time this season the Wings have hit three or more long balls...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE takes the mound for the second time at Innovative Field for game two of the six-game set against RHP Erasmo Ramirez.

WELCOME BACK, KING: CF DEREK HILL went 4-for-5 with two triples, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in the win, his second four-hit game of the season...five RBI are his most in a single game since 4/7/2019 with Double-A Erie (DET)...Hill's .344 (67-for-195) batting average and .398 on-base percentage both lead the team this season (min. 75 at-bats)...

The righty is tied for the third-most hits on the team (67), while collecting the third-most RBI (38) and third-most home runs (9) in just 51 games played.

Hill, Andrew Stevenson (4/18/2022), Jorge Polanco (4/17/2016), and Danny Santana (4/14/2014) are the only Red Wings since 2010 to collect two triples in a game.

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS launched his second home run of the season with the Wings, and first since 5/31 (vs. SYR), as part of a 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Tuesday night...Millas now has six home runs this season after hitting four with Double-A Harrisburg before he was transferred to Rochester on 5/23...the home run had a hang time of 6.19 seconds, the tied for the sixth-longest on a homer by a Red Wing this season...

This was Millas' first home run from the left side of the plate with Rochester...he carries a .275 batting average (22-for-80) against right-handed pitching, versus a .100 average (3-for-30) against southpaws.

This was the team's 19th long ball out of the six-hole this season, marking the most from any one spot in a Wings' lineup.

TRIPLE TROUBLE: 3B ERICK MEJIA (one) and CF DEREK HILL (two) combined for three triples in last night's contest, the first time the Wings recorded three triples in a game since 8/27/2012 at BUF...Rochester's offense has produced six triples in July, second-most in the International League, behind Louisville (8)...

Six three-baggers is the most through the first 13 games of a month since Wings' batters notched 10 triples in September 2022

DOWN(S) FOR A GOOD TIME: 2B JETER DOWNS recorded his second home run this season in the win, his second long ball in his last three games, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a two runs scored...this marks the first time since 7/6-8/2022 against SWB with WOR that Downs hit two or more home runs in a three-game span.

BLANKEN-HOMER: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot that marked his 10th off right-handed pitching...the lefty went 2-for-4 in the win, adding a double and a pair of runs scored to his line...

Blankenhorn extended his on-base streak to 12 games (since 7/3-G1), which marks the second-longest on the team, one behind DARREN BAKER's 13-game streak.

The lefty leads the team in the RBI category with 52 after recording his 15th multi-RBI game this year.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD collected a fourth-inning single as part of an 1-for-3 day at the plate Tuesday night...Rutherford has now reached safely in eight of his last 10 games, dating back to 7/3-G2, and carries a .338 (24-for-71) batting average in 21 games since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/17...

Since making his Wings debut, Rutherford leads qualified players with a .968 OPS, while his four homers tie FRANMIL REYES for most on the club.

MAKING THE CALL: After logging 7.1 innings in relief of LHP ANTHONY BANDA in the series finale in Syracuse Sunday, the Wings bullpen worked the final 7.0 innings in the win after RHP WILY PERALTA allowed one earned on two hits across a pair of innings...this is the first time the Wings' bullpen has logged back-to-back games of at least 7.0 innings pitched since 9/26-29/2021...

In the month of July, Wings' bullpen arms have logged 59.1 innings, third-most in the International League.

HOMER HAPPY: Rochester pitchers allowed two home runs in last night's win, marking the first time since 5/10-13 against WOR that they've allowed four-straight multi-homer games...with the win last night, the Wings moved to 10-18 this season when allowing two or more home runs in a game.

International League Stories from July 19, 2023

