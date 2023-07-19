Hurt So Good- Saints Tie Franchise Record with Five Hit by Pitches in 9-4 Win over Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NE - The hit by pitches will hurt a little less. The St. Paul Saints were plunked by a franchise record five pitches, they drew 11 walks, including three with the bases loaded, utilizing all of it for a 9-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at Werner Park. The win improves the Saints to 11-6 in the second half.

The Saints grabbed the first inning lead when Andrew Stevenson led off with a single to right, stole second, and scored on a two-out double to left by Chris Williams making it 1-0.

In the second, the Saints utilized three walks that helped them score a run. Jair Camargo led off with a walk. With one out Ernie Yake drew a free pass. Stevenson's infield single to first loaded the bases and that was followed by a walk to Austin Martin giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers answered in the third inning when Brewer Hicklen doubled to left-center, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on Samad Taylor's sacrifice fly cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

The Saints took a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Yake walked with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Stevenson's RBI double. Stevenson finished the night 3-4 with a double, RBI, run, stolen base, and two hit by pitches.

Power and erratic pitching by the Storm Chasers accounted for four Saints runs in the fifth. Williams led off the inning with a hit by a pitch and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Mark Contreras, his ninth of the season, making it 5-1. With one out Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch. With two outs Alex De Goti walked and Stevenson was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Martin then walked to force in a run to make it 6-1. A wild pitch scored De Goti giving the Saints a 7-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers got one back in the bottom of the inning when Samad Taylor tripled home Adeiny Hechevarria cutting the lead to 7-2.

Saints starter Louie Varland put in a quality start going 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. He threw 95 pitches, 65 for strikes. Over his last four starts, Varland has allowed just six earned runs in 20.0 innings, a 2.70 ERA.

The Saints put the finishing touches on the game in the ninth. Prato led off with a walk and Yake singled him to second. With one out Stevenson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Martin made it 8-2 with a sacrifice fly. Martin finished the night 0-2 with a career tying high three walks, and three RBI. Back-to-back walks to Trevor Larnach and Williams forced in a run making it 9-2.

In the bottom of the ninth a two-run homer by Nate Eaton, his eighth of the season, got the Storm Chasers their final runs.

The five hit by pitches tied a franchise record from July 13, 2021 vs. Columbus.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Werner Park at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Brent Headrick (3-1, 3.81) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Angel Zerpa (0-2, 7.31). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

