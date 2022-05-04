Seabold Dazzles Again, WooSox Roll Past Toledo 7-1 to Open Series

TOLEDO, O.H. - Connor Seabold delivered the strongest outing by a Worcester Red Sox (14-11) starting pitcher this year, leading the road team to a 7-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (10-13) on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Seabold posted seven innings of one-run ball, tying a single-game high in innings among International League starters this year. The right-hander struck out eight, one off an IL best, and allowed just two hits in the victory.

Over his last four starts, Seabold has the following line: 1.13 ERA (3 ER in 24 innings), 21 strikeouts and four walks. Twenty-two of the 24 innings in that span have been scoreless.

The game was 0-0 entering the fourth inning, but the WooSox changed that scoreline in a hurry. Jarren Duran led off the frame with a single, and after a popout, Jeter Downs walked to put two on for Triston Casas. The big-left hander swung and missed on the first pitch he saw, then punished the second, lining a double off the right field wall to score Duran and Downs.

An inning later, Duran came to the plate with runners on first and second and gave Worcester its second two-run double of the day, a ball that nearly cleared the right-centerfield wall. The swing made it 4-0, more than enough support for Seabold, and continued Duran's scorching stretch. Over his last five games, the 25-year-old is 8-21 (.381) with five extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and three walks.

The teams traded runs in the sixth-an RBI groundout by Rob Refsnyder in the top, followed by a Zack Short run-scoring single in the bottom-and it was a 5-1 Worcester lead through seven.

Two batters in to the eighth, it was 7-1 WooSox, as Downs blasted a two-run home run to left, his third in as many games and sixth of the season. Downs now has hits in 9 of his last 11, hitting .310 with five extra-base hits and four walks in that stretch.

Zack Kelly struck out the side in the eighth and John Schreiber put up a scoreless ninth, capping off a win in the first ever game against the Toledo Mud Hens and the Worcester Red Sox. The game was also the fastest nine-inning game in WooSox history at two hours and two minutes, surpassing a mark set on June 3 of last year versus Rochester (two hours, 16 minutes).

The WooSox continue the six-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. Game one pits Worcester's Thomas Pannone against Elvin Rodriguez, while Josh Winckowski gets the nod in game two versus Logan Shore. Radio coverage is live at 11 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

