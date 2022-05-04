Late Charlotte Outburst Dooms Stripers in 9-6 Loss

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-14) could not stop a late five-run onslaught and fell 9-6 to the Charlotte Knights (11-15) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: *The Stripers put up four runs in the second inning highlighted by *Chadwick Tromp's three-run home run (4) to center, his third clout in the last two games. Charlotte knotted the score at 4-4 on Micker Adolfo's three-run homer (2) off Tucker Davidson in the fourth, then took a 6-4 lead in the seventh on Yolbert Sanchez's two-run single off Thomas Burrows (L, 2-1). Carlos Perez added a two-run double later in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Tromp went 2-for-4 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs for the Stripers. Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Noteworthy: Tromp is now riding a seven-game hitting streak (.407, 11-for-27, double, 3 homers, 1.192 OPS since April 24) and five-game RBI streak (10 RBIs since April 28). DeShields has a 10-game on-base streak since April 21 (.314, 11-for-35, 2 doubles, 6 runs, 6 RBIs, .803 OPS).

Next Game (Thursday, May 5): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryce Elder (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Kade McClure (0-2, 7.84 ERA) for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. It's also Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Michelob Ultra. Fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each.

