Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Wednesday

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release


ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Scranton/WB RailRiders at Frontier Field has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7th with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.

This is the third postponement for the Red Wings in 2022, all three being Wednesday home games.

