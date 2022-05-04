Ethan Small Named International League Pitcher of the Month

NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Ethan Small has been named International League Pitcher of the Month for April.

In honor of Small's achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $500 donation to a charity of Ethan's choosing.

In five starts in the month of April, Small is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA (23.1 IP/2 ER). He has limited opponents to a .114 batting average and has racked up 31 strikeouts. Small is among International League leaders in ERA (1st), batting average against (1st), winning percentage (T-1st), strikeouts (5th) and WHIP (10th, 1.07).

Small made back-to-back starts for Nashville on April 16 at Gwinnett and April 22 vs. Charlotte and shut out both teams while limiting them to one hit each. He went 6.0 innings against Gwinnett and 5.0 innings against Charlotte.

The monthly honor is the first of Small's career. He earned Double-A South Pitcher of the Week honors in June of 2021 with the Biloxi Shuckers.

Small's next outing is scheduled for Friday, May 6 when the Sounds host the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m.

