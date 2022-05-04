Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-15) vs Rochester Red Wings (14-11)

Game 25 | Road Game 13 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Luis Gil (0-2, 12.00) vs RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-2, 5.56)

GIL: Surrendered 3 ER in 4.0 IP (season high) on 3 H, 3 BB with 5 K in ND on 4/29 (1) vs Lehigh Valley (11-3 L)

TETRAULT: Took loss in 5.1 IP start with 6 H, 4 ER, 2 HR, BB, 5 K vs Syracuse 4/29 (6-4 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shutout 2-0 by the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The RailRiders were limited to three singles and two doubles while dropping their fifth straight.

The Red Wings struck first with a run on three hits off SWB starter Hayden Wesneski in the bottom of the first inning. Luis Garcia and Josh Palacios each singled and Garcia scored on a shallow flair to right by Joey Meneses.

Rochester doubled its advantage in the fourth with a solo home run by Nick Banks.

Wings starter Jefry Rodriguez (1-1) held the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense in check over 5.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Four pitchers completed the shutout bid, combining to strike out eight batters over the final three innings. Carl Edwards, Jr. worked a perfect ninth for this first save of the season.

Wesneski (0-3) allowed the pair of runs on four hits while striking out six over five innings.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to take on the Rochester Red Wings for their first series at Frontier Field this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will make two trips to Rochester this season, seeing them again at the end of July. The RailRiders will welcome the Red Wings to PNC Field for a six-game series in June.

LUIS LUIS, OH BABY - Today's game will be started by Luis Gil. Like his counterpart, Gil has just one appearance against today's opponent in his career. That game (at PNC Field) was played on July 21, 2021 and was arguably the best outing of this Triple-A career: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 9 K. The RailRiders went on to combine for a no-hitter in that ballgame. He was named AAA East Pitcher of the Week for his performance. Those six innings are a part of the longest outing he's had with the RailRiders while not allowing a run to score. He makes his Frontier Field debut today while looking to qualify for a win for the first time this season.

THE JACKSON VIBE - Jackson Tetrault will make the start for Rochester today. Tetrault has yet to have a scoreless outing this season through five starts and 22.2 innings pitched. He has faced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just once before back on October 3, 2021. He went six innings, allowing four earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts in his first loss at the Triple-A level. It was just his second appearance with the Red Wings. Tetrault was a seventh-round pick by the Nationals in 2017. 2022 is his fifth season in professional baseball.

THE NOT GOOD STUFF - The RailRiders enter today with a five-game losing streak, during which they have been outscored 31-9. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have only won or lost one game in a row once this season back on April 17 when they won a single game betwixt a six and three-game losing streak. Since winning the first four games of the season, SWB has gone 5-15 and have lost three straight series. At this point last season (24 games in), the RailRiders were 17-7.

STREAKY - Miguel Andújar returns to the RailRiders with a four-game hit streak... David Freitas has a six-game hit streak and a eight-game on base streak entering today... Rob Brantley has a four-game hit streak and six-game on base streak... Armando Alvarez has a five-game hit streak... Oswald Peraza snapped a five-game hitless streak Thursday with three hits including a home run. He has a five-game hit streak entering play... David McKay has not been charged with a run in six straight outings, the longest for any RailRider reliever this season... Michael Gomez has not surrendered a run in four straight appearances... Estevan Florial has a seven-game on base streak... Greg Bird has reached base in eight straight games...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were shutout for the third time this season in last night's opener... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has averaged 3.96 runs per game this season, but have averaged 4.96 runs against... When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 1-12 record... The RailRiders did not finish the month of April with a winning record (9-13)... Scranton Wilkes-Barre entered the last series with Lehigh Valley with 11 stolen bases on the season as a team. They ended up stealing 11 bases in those six games... The RailRiders have not had a single series this season that did not feature a postponed game due to weather...

BIENVENIDOS (DE NUEVO) - The RailRiders made multiple roster moves heading into the six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings. Miguel Andújar returned to the RailRiders after a brief stint with New York. Clarke Schmidt was also optioned and added to the roster. Relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli was placed on the seven day injured list. After making just twelve roster moves in the first four weeks of the season, the RailRiders have made eleven roster moves since April 26.

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be in Rochester throughout the week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 10 to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time this season. It's 'Twosday' at the ballpark. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only. While there, enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORG - The New York Yankees (18-6) road a six-run seventh en route to their 11th straight win, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays (15-10) by a 9-1 final. Aaron Judge hit his ninth home run of the season. Jameson Taillon allowed just one run in six innings of work. Nestor Cortes faces Yuseui Kikuchi tonight at 7:05 PM... Down 5-0 early in the game, the Somerset Patriots (15-7) rallied to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-12) by a final score of 8-7 in Tuesday afternoon's contest at TD Bank Ballpark. Michael Beltre blasted a grand slam for his second home run of the year. They play today at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (12-10) dropped the series opener to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (7-14) by a 5-3 final at ShoreTown Ballpark. Austin Wells doubled and homered in the loss. Game two of the series is tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (10-11) defeated the Bradenton Marauders (13-9) 4-1 on Tuesday. Tyrone Yulie tossed five scoreless innings while striking out five and was backed by RBI knocks from Anthony Seigler and Grant Richardson. The two teams will play game two of their series tonight at 6:30 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.