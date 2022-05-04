Rochester Red Wings Game Notes

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (9-15) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-11)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Luis Gil (2-0, 12.00) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-2, 5.56)

HOT WINGS: The Red Wings shutout the RailRiders Tuesday night, 2-0, winning their second series opener in a row and their second consecutive game dating back to Sunday...Wings' starter Jefry Rodriguez threw 5.1 innings and surrendered just three hits while striking out three, totaling 53 pitches in what has been his best start of the season...an RBI-double from 1B Joey Meneses and a solo shot from DH Nick Banks was enough offense to push past Scranton in a game where Luis Garcia picked up the only multi-hit performance of the night...Rochester's bullpen once again shut the door and covered the final 3.2 innings allowing just two hits while striking out 11 batters...the Wings will send Jackson Tetreault to the mound Wednesday morning for the first 11:05 a.m. start of the year, looking for their third win in a row.

BIG RINGS: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. received his 2021 World Series Ring before the game last night, accepting his bling from Atlanta Braves Executive, Chip Moore, who came into town for the ceremony...the reliever appeared in one game with the Braves in 2021, logging 0.1 innings pitched for the eventual World Champions...Edwards Jr. then appeared in the game last night, picking up the save, his first of the year, working a clean 9th inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

WAKE AND RAKE: The Wings are scheduled for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch Wednesday morning...this would be the first Wednesday home game played of the season after both previously scheduled Wednesday games were postponed due to unplayable field conditions (4/13) and inclement weather (4/27)...the 11:05 a.m. start is the first of three scheduled throughout the year (5/19, 7/28).

WE HOMER, WE WIN: The Wings move to 12-2 when they homer after Nick Bank's 2-out solo shot help propel Rochester past Scranton last night...the last time Banks hit a home run in back-to-back games was in 2021 with Double-A Harrisburg when he went deep in three straight games from 7/10-7/13...should Banks hit a homer in today's contest, he'd be the first Wing to homer in three straight so since teammate Luis Garcia did it last year against Worcester, spanning from July 23-25...

MAY FLOWERS: The Wings' kicked off their second month of the season with two consecutive wins, the last coming over Scranton/WB Tuesday, after finishing up the month of April with a 12-11 record...this is the first time the Wings' have gone into May with a winning record since 2017...the last time Rochester began the season with back-to-back months over .500 was in 2014, where they notched a 13-11, and 17-13 record respectively over the spring months an occurrence that has only happened three times since the opening of Frontier Field ('97, '06, '14).

PUTTING THE BALL IN PLAY: The Wings have been one of the hottest teams in Triple-A at the plate through the first month of the season, ranking fourth in team batting average (.267), fifth in hits (222), 10th in slugging percentage (.438), and are tied for 14th in runs scored (128)...additionally, Rochester ranks ninth in strikeouts (210), with only eight teams striking out less at the plate through the first four series of the season.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME: Wings' starters ranked last in the International League through the first month of the season, having the highest earned run average of any club (6.98)... the starting staff has began to turn things around with Cade Cavalli, Jackson Tetreault, Sterling Sharp and Jefry Rodriguez combining to allow just six earned runs over the 21 innings pitched, good for a 2.57 ERA through the last four starts since 4/29, with 16 strikeouts and just four walks.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Nick Banks has started the month of May with a bang, going 3-for-6, and hitting his third and fourth homers of the year in back to back games...Banks has hit safely in 17 of the 18 games he has played so far, with his only hitless game coming on April 24, against Lehigh Valley...Banks' 12-game hit streak (18-for-47, 4/5-4/22), ranks as the second-longest hit streak in the International League, tied with Toledo infielder Kody Clemens, and behind Memphis infielder Nolan Gorman...his 24 hits this season, rank fourth on the Red Wings squad, and just eight less than clubhouse leader Luis Garcia, despite playing in four fewer games.

International League Stories from May 4, 2022

