Redbirds Score Six Runs in Seventh Inning to Even Series with Jumbo Shrimp
May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds exploded in the seventh inning to take game two of a six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park by the final score of 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the first six Redbirds to come to the plate each reached and scored to take a 7-3 lead. In the inning, designated hitter Lars Nootbaar hit a three-run homer to left field. The home run registered 106 mph off the bat and flew 455 feet, the longest home run of the season at AutoZone Park.
Right fielder Conner Capel and center fielder Ben DeLuzio also added RBIs in the seventh on a pair of singles. Third baseman Kramer Robertson had a tremendous day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Angel Rondon made his first start of the season. In the outing, the right-hander tossed 3.0 innings and struck out six batters to set a new season high for Rondon. James Naile, Kyle Ryan and Junior Fernandez were each solid in relief to allow the Memphis offense to come from behind.
Ryan (1-0) earned his first win of the season after the left-hander allowed two hits in a pair of scoreless innings.
The Memphis Redbirds (15-11) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-12) for game three of a six-game series at 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
