IronPigs' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends
May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-12) winning ways came to an end on Wednesday evening against the Syracuse Mets (9-16) as they lost 5-3. The 'Pigs managed just five hits, two of which came from Bryson Stott.
Darick Hall gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when he hit an RBI single against Jose Rodriguez that scored Stott. The Mets answered with four runs against James Marvel (0-5) in the bottom of the third inning. Wyatt Young and Nick Plummer each hit RBI singles while Travis Blankenhorn and Patrick Mazeika each brought in runs on force outs.
Austin Wynns hit a two-run home run against Rodriguez in the top of the fourth inning that cut Syracuse's lead to 4-3. The home run for Wynns was his first of the season. Mazeika hit an RBI single against Marvel in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Syracuse a 5-3 lead.
Marvel allowed all five runs through five innings - his longest outing of the season. Jonathan Hennigan extended his scoreless inning streak to 9.0 innings as he turned in two scoreless innings. Kyle Dohy added a scoreless inning of relief.
R.J. Alvarez (1-1) earned the win for Syracuse by pitching two scoreless innings of relief. Colin Holderman earned his second save of the season.
The Pigs and Mets play again on Thursday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 4, 2022
- St. Paul Flips Script to Even Series with Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Durham Splits Twinbill in Buffalo - Durham Bulls
- Late Charlotte Outburst Dooms Stripers in 9-6 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Rally Leads Sounds Past Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Power up to End Losing Streak, Take Down Iowa Cubs 8-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Sounds - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons and Durham Split Twin Bill to Begin Their Six-Game Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Sounds - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Power Past Stripers 9-6 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Bullpen Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Lone Louisville Bat Bests Indians, 1-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Castillo Paces Shutout as Bats Clip Tribe - Louisville Bats
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gorman Named IL Player of the Month - Memphis Redbirds
- MiLB Announces April Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Ethan Small Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Score Six Runs in Seventh Inning to Even Series with Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Miles Sanders, Mack Wilson, Terrell Edmunds, Dionte Johnson to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wentz Strikes out Seven Straight in Loss to Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seabold Dazzles Again, WooSox Roll Past Toledo 7-1 to Open Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (13-11) vs. Louisville Bats (9-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends
- Miles Sanders, Mack Wilson, Terrell Edmunds, Dionte Johnson to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca Cola Park
- Five Wins in a Row for Lehigh Valley
- Four wins in a row clinches series in Moosic
- IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic