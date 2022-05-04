St. Paul Flips Script to Even Series with Iowa

ST. PAUL, MN - After winning the opener 7-3, the Iowa Cubs (12-13) came out on the wrong side of game two against the St. Paul Saints (13-11), losing by a final score of 8-1.

Like the I-Cubs did on Tuesday, the Saints struck early to gain their first lead of the game. Jake Cave and Curtis Terry walked ahead of Mark Contreras, who hit his fifth home run of the season to put St. Paul up 3-0. The Saints followed it up in the second inning with a hit batter and another home run, this time by Elliot Soto, to increase their lead to 5-0.

The I-Cubs threatened in both of their first two innings, but couldn't drive in any runs. They stranded two runners in each frame before finally collecting their first run of the ballgame on a solo home run from Jared Young in the third, bringing the score to 5-1.

Iowa starter Mark Leiter Jr. finished his outing with two scoreless innings in the third and fourth, but the Saints kept adding on against Iowa's bullpen. They took advantage of a walk, an error, and a wild pitch from reliever Conner Menez to plate two more in the fifth, increasing their lead to 7-1. Finally, in the seventh inning, they strung together a double, a single, and another Iowa error to drive in their eighth run of the game.

On the other side, St. Paul's bullpen held the I-Cubs' offense in check. JC Ramírez and Drew Strotman combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk between them. Yennier Cano finished it out for St. Paul with a one-two-three ninth, securing an 8-1 win for the Saints and evening the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Mark Leiter Jr. took the loss for the I-Cubs in his first appearance since returning to the roster from Chicago. He is now 0-2 with Iowa in two starts this season.

Nelson Maldonado went 1-for-4, increasing his hitting streak to four games, which is the longest active streak on the team.

The Saints' eight runs ties for the most the I-Cubs have allowed in a game this season.

Jared Young's solo shot was the first home run by an Iowa player since last Thursday, April 28. The I-Cubs' 20 home runs this season are the third least by any team in Triple-A baseball.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game three of the six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:37pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

