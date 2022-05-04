Durham Splits Twinbill in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - The Durham Bulls (9-17) split a doubleheader to open a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (15-11) at Sahlen Field. The Bulls combined for 12 hits in Wednesday's games, ringing up 10 in the 5-1 win in game one, and two hits in the 5-0 game two loss.

In game one, 3B Jonathan Aranda led the way offensively for Durham, as he rang up four hits, including a solo home run, two runs and one RBI. 1B Jim Haley had two hits in the win also, adding one run.

The Bulls pitching staff in game one held the Bisons to two hits in the game as starting pitcher Easton McGee threw five innings, allowing one run on two hits, and ringing up four strikeouts, earning the win. Bisons pitcher Bowden Francis picked up the loss.

In game two, the Bulls only had two hits as Bisons 3B Jordan Groshans, 1B LJ Talley and SS Eric Stamets all had two hits to lead the way. Stamets and RF Nathan Lukes both reached home plate twice in the contest as well.

Bulls pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. got the start in game two, as he threw two innings, allowing one run on three hits and ringing up one strikeout, picking up the loss. Bisons pitcher Adrian Hernandez gets credit for the win.

Durham and Buffalo face off again on Thursday evening, with first pitch set for 6:05pm. RHP Tommy Romero is scheduled to start for the Bulls and be opposed by LHP Nick Allgeyer.

Following their six-game road series in Buffalo, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 10 to begin a six-game set versus the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm.

