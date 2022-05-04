Six-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Jumbo Shrimp
May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, T.N. - Lorenzo Quintana blasted a two-run home run but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp limped to the finish line Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park.
For the second night in a row, the Redbirds (15-11) trailed entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Today, they trailed 3-1 before Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera knocked back to back singles against Jumbo Shrimp starter Matthew Kent (L, 1-2). Conner Capel smacked a single, scoring Burleson from second to pull to within one, 3-2. Huascar Brazoban entered the game in relief of Kent but things didn't get better. Evan Mendoza walked and with the bases loaded, Ben DeLuzio hit an infield single, scoring Herrera to tie the game at three. During the at-bat of Lars Nootbaar, a wild pitch scored Capel to put Memphis in front 4-3. Nootbaar then destroyed a three-run home run to put Memphis ahead 7-3, which capped a six-run inning. Brazoban struck out the next three batters and sent the Redbirds down in order in the eighth.
Jacksonville (14-11) drew first blood in the top of the first. Brian Miller led off with a walk and with two outs, Quintana (6) launched a two-run home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-0.
Memphis responded in the bottom of the third with a run of their own. With one out, DeLuzio singled and stole second. After a strikeout, Kramer Robertson smacked a double to score DeLuzio to draw the Redbirds close, trailing 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp added their final run of the game in the top of the fifth. With one out, Lewin Díaz walked and went to third on a two-out single by JJ Bleday. With runners at the corners, Charles Leblanc doubled into the left field corner, scoring Bleday and adding to the Jacksonville advantage, 3-1.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series tomorrow at 7:45 p.m. ET. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to LHP Daniel Castano (0-0, 11.57) and the Redbirds will counter with LHP Matthew Liberatore (3-2, 3.18)
Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.
