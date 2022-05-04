Late Rally Leads Sounds Past Norfolk
May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the eighth inning, taking a 4-2 decision over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Mark Mathias had a huge night, scoring the game-tying and go-ahead runs. With the Sounds trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, Mathias hit an opposite field solo homer off Diogenes Almengo to tie the game. In the eighth, Mathias then broke the tie with an RBI double into the left field corner, scoring Mike Brosseau from first base.
Jon Singleton shared the teams' four RBI night with Mathias, getting a couple of his own. Singleton crushed a towering solo home run that one-hopped the guitar-shaped videoboard to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the second. He added an RBI single to bring home Mathias to make the score 4-2.
Starter Josh Lindblom took the no-decision despite a solid outing. The right-hander allowed five hits and two runs (2 ER) over 5.2 innings. The veteran struck out three batters and did not allow a walk.
Hobie Harris picked up his first win of the season in relief. The Texan retired the side in order in the eighth inning. Connor Sadzeck recorded his first save, allowing one walk but no runs in a quiet ninth inning.
Brosseau made his first appearance with the Sounds this season, going 1-for-4 while scoring the go-ahead run. Mario Feliciano and Andruw Monasterio also added hits for Nashville.
Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (3-2, 3.38) starts for Nashville against left-hander Zac Lowther (0-3, 10.32) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Mark Mathias has seven multi-hit games on the year. In 15 games, he's batting .360 (18-for-50) with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI.
The Sounds have homered 11 times over the past five games. They are tied with Memphis for the most home runs in the International League since April 28.
Nashville remains unbeaten after leading through eight innings on the season (16-0). They've also held their opponents to three runs or less 16 times.
The Sounds pitching staff holds the best ERA in the International League at 2.77. Nashville starters have the second-best ERA in the league (2.94), while the Nashville bullpen has a league-best ERA of 2.66.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
