Wentz Strikes out Seven Straight in Loss to Worcester

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







After a 3-2 series victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Mud Hens headed back to Fifth-Third Field to begin a new series with the Worcester Red Sox. Joey Wentz took the mound, taking on the Red Sox ace, Connor Seabold.

Joey Wentz wasted no time on the mound, as he struck out seven straight batters in the first three innings. "I can't remember the last time I have seen seven straight strikeouts in a game." Toledo Mud Hens Radio, Jim Webber said. Wentz went four strong innings, striking out eight Red Sox Batters, allowing one walk and two earned runs. "He has continued to aggress every outing, and we are proud of him." Manager Lloyd McClendon said. However, the Toledo bullpen would not be able to keep up in the pitching duel, giving up five more runs (including a two-run homer in the eighth inning), as the Hens fell to the Red Sox 7-1. The Hens were held in check, as the Red Sox only allowed three hits to Toledo.

The Mud Hens tallied their only run in the bottom of the sixth inning, by an RBI single, hit by Zack Short. Brady Policelli would be credited with the run, after being hit by a pitch earlier in the inning., with John Valente snagging a base hit to center to follow. Zack Short now has 14 RBIs this season.

NEXT UP: Tomorrow, the Toledo Mud Hens will look to regroup, get back in the win column, as they will continue their series with the Worcester Red Sox. Tomorrow will be the first double header for the Mud Hens this season. The first pitch will begin at 11:00am, and there will be a 30-minute break in between games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.