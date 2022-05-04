Tides Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Sounds

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn., --- The Norfolk Tides (13-13) fell to the Nashville Sounds (17-8), 4-2, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

With the game all tied up at 2-2 entering the bottom of the half of the eighth, the Sounds scored twice to pull away and ultimately come away with the victory. Mark Mathias delivered the go-ahead RBI-double and later scored on an RBI-single from Jon Singleton. The Tides had the tying run come to plate three times in the ninth but were unable to mount a rally.

Nashville struck first in the second inning on a solo shot from Singleton, but Norfolk responded their next time up on an RBI-double from Jahmai Jones to tie the game at 1-1.

The Tides took the lead in the sixth, when Robert Neustrom, extending his hitting streak to nine games, launched a solo blast to make it 2-1. The lead was short lived, as Mathias responded with a homer in home half to tie the game at 2-2.

Denyi Reyes was solid again in the start for Norfolk, allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings of work, while striking out six and issuing no walks.

The third game of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. LHP Zac Lowther (0-3, 10.32) will take the mound for Norfolk. RHP Caleb Boushley (3-2, 3.38), is tabbed to make the start for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES

NUMBER NINE: Robert Neustrom extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games after going 1-for-4 in the contest. His solo home run in the sixth inning was his fifth of the campaign, matching Johnny Rizer for the team lead. His hitting streak is also the longest by a Tides player this year. During that span, he is batting .405 (15-for-35) with three home runs and eight RBI.

DENYI DOMINATES: Denyi Reyes was stellar tonight, allowing just one run on three hits over 5.0 innings of work in his third-career start at the Triple-A level. He allowed a season-low in hits and matched his season-high in strikeouts. Over his last two starts, he has amassed 12 strikeouts and issued just one walk.

CLEAN FIELDING: The Tides committed no errors tonight for the first time in 10 games. It's their first game without an error since April 21. That 10-game streak with at least one error committed was tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.