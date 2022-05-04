Miles Sanders, Mack Wilson, Terrell Edmunds, Dionte Johnson to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca Cola Park

May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group have announced that Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders, New England Patriots Linebacker Mack Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds, and Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Dionte Johnson will join Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith in the Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, June 4. Further announcements regarding attendees will be each week leading up to the game on Saturday, June 4.

In addition to the new players announced for the celebrity softball game, St. Luke's has agreed to partner with Clear Vision Marketing as the "Official Healthcare Sponsor" of the DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game.

"We are excited to have been chosen by Clear Vision Marketing Group to serve as the "Official Healthcare Sponsor" of the DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game to be held at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, said Dr. John Hauth, Network Director, Sports Medicine Relationships for St. Luke's. "To be able to partner on this exciting event and provide access to the game and day's activities to families throughout the Greater Lehigh Valley aligns with our Program's Vision."

Miles Sanders will be entering his fourth season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Through his first three seasons in the NFL, Sanders has amassed over 2,400 yards rushing with nine touchdowns. He has amassed over 860 yards receiving with three receptions for touchdowns. Sanders was named to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team in 2019. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State University. While at Penn State, Sanders was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2018. As a running back at Penn State, Sanders amassed over 1,600 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns.

Mack Wilson is entering his first season with the New England Patriots after being traded to them back in March from the Cleveland Browns. Wilson was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. For the past three seasons with the Browns, Wilson has recorded 160 tackles with one sack and one interception. While at the University of Alabama, Wilson was named Second-team All-SEC during the 2018 season where he recorded 33 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

Terrell Edmunds is set to enter his fifth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Edmunds has recorded 340 tackles in his career along with three sacks, one fumble recovery, and five interceptions. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. While at Virginia Tech, Edmunds was named Third-team All-ACC during the 2017 season. Edmunds brothers Trey and Tremaine also played college football at Virginia Tech and professional football in the NFL. Their father, Ferrell, also played in the NFL as a tight end.

Diontae Johnson will be entering his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Through his first three seasons with the team, Johnson has amassed over 2,700 reception yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has return touchdown on special teams. Johnson was Second-team All-Pro during the 2019 season and named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Toledo. While at Toledo, he was named MAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018 and twice named First-Team All-MAC in 2017 and 2018.

Here is a list of who is joining Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith on Saturday, June 4:

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds

Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle

Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Cameron Dantzler

New England Patriots Linebacker Mack Wilson

Former NFL Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball game. Gates will open for the event at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Softball Game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale NOW and may be purchased here or by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $20 to $52. Demand for the tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.