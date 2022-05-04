Bisons and Durham Split Twin Bill to Begin Their Six-Game Series
May 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Opening up a six-game series with a doubleheader after yesterday's rainout, the Buffalo Bisons and Durham Bulls split the first two games at Sahlen Field on Wednesday night. The Bulls took game one 5-1, before the Bisons came back to win game two 5-0.
It was a quiet first game for the Bison offence which mustered just two hits to open up the twin bill. The lone run the Bisons scored was a solo homer off the bat of Otto López in what was the Blue Jays No. 4 prospect's first game of the season with the Bisons. López was dealing with an oblique injury to start the season and had been rehabbing in Dunedin before joining the Herd.
Bowden Francis, who had to deal with eight left-handed hitters in the Bulls lineup, managed to strike out seven batters over four innings, but gave up eight hits and five runs while walking three. Brandon Eisert and Joe Biagini did their parts to keep the deficit at four, but Bulls starter Easton McGee was at his best through five strong innings. Offensively, the Bulls were led by a 4-4 night from Jonathan Aranda, including a solo homer in the first.
Jeremy Beasley made his first start of the season in game two after appearing in seven games out of the bullpen, and continued his dominant first month of the year, throwing four shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out five, lowering his ERA to 1.05 in the process.
The Bisons got RBI singles from LJ Talley and Jordan Groshans, as well as a sac fly off the bat of Samad Taylor to take a 3-0 lead after three. Talley and Groshans picked up another pair of RBIs in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0, while Adrian Hernandez and his wicked changeup led to two perfect innings of middle relief. Kyle Johnston came in to finish things off in the seventh to lock up the win and secure the split.
A single in the first and a single in the second was the extent of the damage the Bisons pitchers allowed, while the Bisons' pitching staff combined to retire 15 straight Bulls hitters spanning six innings; Beasley got the first seven, Hernandez got the next six, and Johnston retired two before issuing a two-out walk.
The Bisons and Bulls will continue their series tomorrow evening, with Nick Allgeyer and Tommy Romero set to take the hill. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 4, 2022
- St. Paul Flips Script to Even Series with Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Durham Splits Twinbill in Buffalo - Durham Bulls
- Late Charlotte Outburst Dooms Stripers in 9-6 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Rally Leads Sounds Past Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Power up to End Losing Streak, Take Down Iowa Cubs 8-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Sounds - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons and Durham Split Twin Bill to Begin Their Six-Game Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Sounds - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Power Past Stripers 9-6 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Bullpen Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Lone Louisville Bat Bests Indians, 1-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Castillo Paces Shutout as Bats Clip Tribe - Louisville Bats
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gorman Named IL Player of the Month - Memphis Redbirds
- MiLB Announces April Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Ethan Small Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Score Six Runs in Seventh Inning to Even Series with Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Miles Sanders, Mack Wilson, Terrell Edmunds, Dionte Johnson to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wentz Strikes out Seven Straight in Loss to Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seabold Dazzles Again, WooSox Roll Past Toledo 7-1 to Open Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (13-11) vs. Louisville Bats (9-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons and Durham Split Twin Bill to Begin Their Six-Game Series
- Tuesday's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed, Teams to Play Doubleheader Wednesday
- Bisons Mother's Day Includes Raffle for Game-Worn, Autographed Caps
- Bisons Split Series with Worcester After 10-6 Defeat Sunday
- Samad Taylor Provides Spark in 9-7 Extra Innings Win over Worcester